China Plans Upgrades and International Collaboration as It Showcases Its Tiangong Space Station

China’s Tiangong space station, operational since late 2022, is poised for expansion with new modules, enhanced technology, and potential international partnerships.

During the recent International Astronautical Congress in Milan, China presented its plans for Tiangong, outlining upgrades that would enhance the station’s capabilities and position it as a major player in global space research.

The station, currently in a T-shaped configuration, may be upgraded into a larger cross or “Double-T” structure, allowing for increased scientific experimentation and astronaut activities.

The Structure and Capabilities of the Tiangong Space Station

Tiangong, which means “Heavenly Palace,” consists of three primary modules: the Tianhe core module (which provides life support and control functions), and two laboratory modules, Wentian and Mengtian, dedicated to research and experimentation. This modular setup allows China to add more sections to the station as needed, expanding its scientific capabilities and making Tiangong adaptable to future missions. The current design allows up to six astronauts onboard, with plans to support additional crew as new modules are added.

In addition to crewed missions, the Tiangong station hosts a wide range of research in biological sciences, physics, and materials science, facilitated by its microgravity environment. One unique feature of Tiangong is its airlock system, which allows for frequent extravehicular activities (spacewalks), supporting maintenance, repairs, and experimentation outside the station. Its state-of-the-art facilities, such as advanced fluid physics labs, provide a platform for scientific research that can only be conducted in space.

Future Expansion and the Next-generation Spacecraft

The proposed upgrades will extend Tiangong’s configuration, creating space for additional research and larger science experiments. Li Ming, chairman of the science and technology committee at the China Academy of Space Technology (CAST), stated that the upgrades would help “extend the scale of operations” and allow for “a larger range of space science initiatives.” China also plans to introduce a partially reusable spacecraft, Mengzhou, designed for both low Earth orbit and lunar missions. This new spacecraft, slated for launch in 2027, will be capable of supporting up to seven astronauts, enabling larger crewed missions to Tiangong.

Mengzhou is expected to play a key role in China’s lunar exploration program, with plans to support China’s goal of landing astronauts on the Moon by 2030. With these developments, Tiangong will not only serve as a research outpost but also a strategic base for future space exploration beyond Earth’s orbit.

International Partnerships and the Chinese Space Station Telescope

In addition to structural upgrades, China has expressed an interest in opening Tiangong to international collaborations. China has invited astronauts from other nations to participate in missions based on “mutual respect, mutual benefit, inclusiveness, and equality.” This openness positions Tiangong as a potential successor to the International Space Station (ISS), which is expected to be retired within the next decade, creating opportunities for countries worldwide to contribute to and benefit from research in low Earth orbit.

Complementing Tiangong’s capabilities will be the Chinese Space Station Telescope (CSST), known as Xuntian, which is set to launch in the coming years. Orbiting near Tiangong, Xuntian will conduct wide-field surveys of the cosmos, covering up to 40% of the sky over its 10-year mission. Equipped with a 2.5-billion-pixel camera, Xuntian will have the capability to dock with Tiangong for maintenance and upgrades, providing a powerful observational tool that complements Tiangong’s research potential and extends its scientific reach.

