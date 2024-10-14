Brightest October Supermoon of 2024: Hunter’s Moon to Illuminate Night Skies

This week, October’s Hunter’s Moon will shine brighter than any other full moon in 2024. Not only does this celestial event mark the first full moon following the autumnal equinox, but it also coincides with a supermoon, making it the largest and brightest moon of the year. Skywatchers around the world will be treated to three consecutive nights of breathtaking lunar views, with the supermoon reaching its peak brightness on Thursday, October 17.

This week, stargazers around the world will witness a unique celestial event — the Hunter’s Moon, the first full moon following the autumnal equinox, will not only light up the night sky but also appear as a supermoon, making it the largest and brightest full moon of 2024 so far.

This spectacular alignment of events offers skywatchers a rare opportunity to view the moon at its closest and most luminous point of the year, creating a dazzling spectacle.

The Significance of the Hunter’s Moon

The Hunter’s Moon holds deep roots in tradition, dating back centuries to when its appearance marked a pivotal time for ancient civilizations. Following the Harvest Moon of September, which heralded the end of the summer growing season, the Hunter’s Moon signaled the start of the hunting season, as light from the full moon provided extended visibility for night hunters. It was crucial for hunters to gather resources and prepare for the harsh winter months ahead. Various cultures, including Native American tribes, recognized this time of year by different names — Blood Moon, Dying Grass Moon, or Travel Moon — all reflecting the changes in nature and the transition between seasons.

This October’s Hunter’s Moon will also hold the title of the third supermoon of 2024, adding a modern astronomical twist to an ancient tradition. This dual significance — both as a marker of seasonal change and as a rare astronomical event — makes this year’s Hunter’s Moon a must-see event for skywatchers and astronomy enthusiasts alike.

Why this Hunter’s Moon is Also a Supermoon

A supermoon occurs when the moon’s orbit brings it to its closest point to Earth, known as perigee, while it is also fully illuminated. The moon orbits Earth in an elliptical (oval-shaped) path, meaning its distance from our planet fluctuates throughout the year. This October, the moon will come within 226,000 miles of Earth, significantly closer than at other times in its orbit. As a result, the moon will appear approximately 14% larger and 30% brighter than a typical full moon, creating a particularly striking visual display.

Not all full moons achieve supermoon status, as this alignment between perigee and full illumination happens only a few times each year. In 2024, there are four consecutive supermoons, and the Hunter’s Moon will be the brightest of them all. This close proximity amplifies the moon’s already brilliant glow, making it one of the most anticipated celestial events of the year.

When and Where to Catch the Hunter’s Supermoon

The Hunter’s Supermoon will reach its peak on Thursday, October 17, 2024, at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time. However, for the best viewing experience, stargazers are advised to head outside just after sunset on the evenings of Wednesday, October 16, and Thursday, October 17. On these nights, the supermoon will rise just above the horizon, where it appears largest and most golden in hue, thanks to the atmospheric scattering of light. Those on the East Coast of the United States can expect the moon to be at its closest point to Earth at around 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, providing optimal conditions for viewing its brilliant light.

Astronomers predict that the supermoon will remain visible for three consecutive nights, from Tuesday night through Friday morning, offering multiple opportunities to catch a glimpse of this breathtaking lunar event. Whether you are in the city or the countryside, the supermoon will be visible, but viewing it in areas with minimal light pollution will enhance the experience significantly. The event will also be visible globally, with the timing varying depending on the viewer’s location relative to the International Date Line.

This year’s Hunter’s Supermoon promises to be the most striking lunar event of 2024, offering skywatchers a front-row seat to one of nature’s most captivating shows.

