Astronomers Stunned by Discovery of Ancient Galaxy Mirroring the Milky Way’s Structure

Astronomers have discovered REBELS-25, the most distant rotating disk galaxy ever observed, which formed when the universe was only 700 million years old. This finding challenges long-held beliefs about how galaxies evolved, as REBELS-25 exhibits a well-ordered structure resembling the Milky Way, far earlier than expected. The discovery sheds new light on the timeline of galaxy formation and may force scientists to rethink how quickly galaxies organized into rotating disk systems.

Discovery of a Distant Milky Way-like Galaxy

The detection of REBELS-25 was made possible through the incredible capabilities of ALMA, a highly sensitive array of radio telescopes located in Chile’s Atacama Desert. This facility allowed astronomers to probe the galaxy in detail, providing a window into the distant past. Previous observations hinted at the presence of rotation in REBELS-25, but the data lacked the resolution to confirm it. In follow-up studies, ALMA revealed that the galaxy not only had rotation, but it also displayed features remarkably similar to those found in the Milky Way, including hints of spiral arms and a central elongated bar. These findings, which were published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, have left researchers questioning the conventional view of how galaxies form and evolve over time.

For decades, astronomers have believed that the orderly, rotating disk structures of galaxies like the Milky Way take billions of years to develop from the chaotic beginnings of smaller, clumpy galaxies. Early galaxies were thought to merge and collide with one another, gradually evolving into the smooth, well-organized systems we observe today. However, REBELS-25, which existed just 700 million years after the Big Bang, contradicts this model by demonstrating that a galaxy with a well-ordered rotating disk could form much sooner than previously thought. “We expect most early galaxies to be small and messy looking,” noted Jacqueline Hodge, reinforcing the unexpected nature of this discovery.

Implications for Galaxy Formation Theories

The implications of this discovery are far-reaching for our understanding of galaxy formation. REBELS-25‘s smooth, rotation-dominated structure challenges the long-held belief that such organized systems require billions of years of cosmic evolution. The presence of such an advanced structure in a galaxy that formed so soon after the Big Bang suggests that galaxies may have been able to form into well-ordered systems far earlier than previously believed. “Finding further evidence of more evolved structures would be an exciting discovery, as it would be the most distant galaxy with such structures observed to date,” said Lucie Rowland, highlighting the transformative potential of such findings.

The team of researchers plans to conduct further studies of REBELS-25 and similar galaxies in order to better understand the processes that led to the formation of such early, orderly systems. Additional observations, particularly with the James Webb Space Telescope, could provide even more detailed insights into the structure and formation of galaxies in the early universe. By examining the kinematics and internal dynamics of galaxies like REBELS-25, astronomers hope to rewrite the timeline of galaxy evolution, possibly revealing that stable, rotating disk galaxies could form in much shorter timescales than previously thought. As noted by Renske Smit, a researcher at Liverpool John Moores University and co-author of the study, “ALMA is the only telescope in existence with the sensitivity and resolution to achieve this,” underscoring the critical role of advanced technology in making such discoveries possible.

Potential for Future Discoveries

The discovery of REBELS-25 is just the beginning of what could be a series of profound revelations about galaxy formation in the early universe. Ongoing and future observations of REBELS-25 and other distant galaxies will provide astronomers with the opportunity to further explore how galaxies formed and evolved in the first few hundred million years after the Big Bang. The REBELS project, a survey focused on the early universe, aims to identify and study more galaxies like REBELS-25 that exhibit surprising levels of organization despite their early formation. As astronomers peer deeper into the universe’s past, they may find that well-structured galaxies formed far earlier than previously thought, leading to a reevaluation of many assumptions about the early cosmos.

These discoveries have the potential to significantly alter our understanding of cosmic evolution. If more galaxies like REBELS-25 are found, it would suggest that the processes governing galaxy formation are far more efficient and rapid than current models predict. This could mean that the universe was capable of organizing matter into stable, rotating systems much sooner after the Big Bang than we had imagined. “This discovery, and others like it, could transform our understanding of the early universe and the formation of galaxies,” said Lucie Rowland, emphasizing the significance of further observations and the possibility of rewriting major aspects of cosmological theory.

As telescopes like ALMA and the James Webb Space Telescope continue to uncover more about the early universe, astronomers are on the cusp of potentially transformative insights into how the first galaxies formed and how the universe evolved into the vast, structured cosmos we observe today.

Got a reaction? Share your thoughts in the comments

Enjoyed this article? Subscribe to our free newsletter for engaging stories, exclusive content, and the latest news.