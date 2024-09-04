End of an Era: Watch Vega Rocket’s Swan Song Live on September 4 as It Launches Sentinel-2C

0 Shares WhatsApp

The European Space Agency (ESA) and Arianespace are preparing for the final launch of the Vega rocket, which has been a key part of Europe’s space program for more than a decade.

Originally scheduled for September 3, 2024, the launch was postponed due to technical issues. The new launch date is September 4, 2024, at 9:50 p.m. EDT (0150 GMT on September 5), marking the end of Vega’s 12-year service.

The mission, dubbed VV24, will carry the Sentinel-2C Earth observation satellite into orbit as part of the European Union’s Copernicus program. This launch will close the chapter on the Vega rocket as ESA transitions to the more powerful Vega-C.

Sentinel-2C Enhancing Earth Observation

The Sentinel-2C satellite will play a key role in ESA’s Copernicus Earth observation program, continuing the work of monitoring global land and coastal ecosystems. Sentinel-2C is designed to replace Sentinel-2A, which launched in 2015 and is nearing the end of its operational life. With its MultiSpectral Instrument (MSI), Sentinel-2C will capture high-resolution imagery across 13 spectral bands, helping to track agricultural trends, monitor forest health, assess water quality, and provide vital data on urban expansion and climate change.

Operating at an altitude of 786 kilometers (488 miles), Sentinel-2C will work alongside Sentinel-2B to provide full global coverage every five days. This uninterrupted data stream will continue to supply scientists and policymakers with accurate, up-to-date environmental information. Mauro Facchini, Head of Earth Observation at the European Commission, underscored the importance of the mission: "It’s very important to launch a new satellite before the others are aging too much."

Sentinel-2C is part of a long-standing Earth observation legacy that includes NASA’s Landsat program and France’s SPOT satellites, though Copernicus offers more frequent updates and broader coverage, making it essential for environmental monitoring and climate action.

Vega Rocket’s Legacy in Space Launches

Since its inaugural flight in 2012, the Vega rocket has become an essential part of ESA’s satellite launch program, particularly for deploying small to medium-sized satellites. At 30 meters tall, Vega was designed to carry payloads of up to 1,500 kilograms into sun-synchronous orbits, making it ideal for scientific and Earth observation missions. Over the past 12 years, Vega has successfully completed 21 missions, launching satellites for both commercial and scientific purposes.

Vega’s flexibility, including its ability to carry multiple payloads, made it a preferred choice for many smaller missions, helping ESA maintain a competitive edge in the global satellite launch market. Its contributions to Earth observation, telecommunications, and space exploration missions will leave a lasting legacy. Stéphane Israël, CEO of Arianespace, remarked: "The Vega rocket has been a workhorse for Arianespace, and its retirement marks a bittersweet moment as we look forward to the future with Vega-C."

This final flight will conclude Vega’s operational career, but its legacy will continue to influence future satellite launches, as the lessons learned from Vega are carried over to its successor, the Vega-C.

Vega-C to Take Over Future Launches

The Vega-C rocket, which first launched in July 2022, will replace Vega as ESA’s primary small satellite launcher. The new rocket offers significant improvements over its predecessor, including a 50% increase in payload capacity, allowing it to carry up to 2,200 kilograms to orbit. In addition to increased capacity, Vega-C has enhanced engines and redesigned stages for better efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

However, the transition has not been without its challenges. A failure in December 2022, due to a flaw in the second-stage nozzle, delayed the rocket’s full entry into service. ESA has since corrected the issue, redesigning the Zeifro40 motor and successfully testing the new nozzle. "We have completely redesigned the Zeifro40 nozzle to make it much more robust, and we have made a very successful test of this motor with the new nozzle design," said Toni Tolker-Neilsen, ESA’s Director of Space Transportation.

With a planned return to flight later in 2024, Vega-C is expected to carry out four launches in 2025 and five in 2026. After Arianespace completes Vega-C’s 29th mission, the rocket’s manufacturer, Avio, will take over commercial operations, expanding Vega-C’s market appeal and ensuring a smooth transition for Europe’s small satellite launch needs.

How to Watch Vega’s Final Launch

The final Vega rocket launch is now scheduled for September 4, 2024, at 9:50 p.m. EDT (0150 GMT on September 5), following a postponement due to electrical issues during the previous attempt. You can watch the live broadcast of the event starting at 9:30 p.m. EDT (0130 GMT) here: