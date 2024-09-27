“The comet of the century” visible to the naked eye this weekend: exact time to watch

0 Shares WhatsApp

The Tsuchinshan-ATLAS comet, also named C/2023 A3, will reach its closest approach to the Sun, or perihelion, on Friday, September 27, 2024, at a distance of 59 million kilometers. As the comet journeys through the inner solar system, it offers an impressive display visible across various regions, including Europe, the United States, and parts of the Southern Hemisphere.

Yuri Beletsky - This morning, I captured another image of Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) from the site in the Atacama Desert, Chile . The view was absolutely stunning !!! The comet is clearly visible visually. My gear: Nikon D810a camera with a 135mm lens. Exposure: 20 x 30 seconds

United States: A different window for optimal viewing

In the United States, the comet will also be visible, but slightly different viewing conditions apply. From September 27 to September 30, the comet will be best observed in the southeastern sky, about an hour before dawn. Similar to Europe, it is important to find a location free from light pollution to maximize visibility. National parks and rural areas will offer some of the best viewing opportunities.

For Americans who miss the morning window, the comet will be visible again in mid-October. On October 13, it will be at its closest to Earth, around 71 million kilometers away, and will be observable after sunset, looking west. This second appearance promises a spectacular display, especially if you can find a location with a wide, clear horizon.

Europe: Best time and location to observe

In Europe, skywatchers will have their first chance to view the comet in the early morning from September 27 to September 30. The ideal time is about an hour before sunrise, looking towards the southeastern horizon. To get the clearest view, it’s best to find a location away from urban light pollution and ensure an unobstructed view of the horizon. Binoculars or small telescopes will enhance the experience by revealing more details, such as the comet’s glowing tail of gas and dust.

For those in Europe who miss this early morning window, the comet will be visible again on October 13, 2024, just after sunset. At this time, it will appear in the western sky, providing an opportunity for evening observers to catch a glimpse of its bright, shimmering tail.

Southern Hemisphere: A more limited view

Observers in the Southern Hemisphere will also have a chance to see Tsuchinshan-ATLAS, but the visibility window may be more restricted compared to the Northern Hemisphere. The comet will be observable in the mornings from late September, particularly for those in higher latitudes closer to the equator. Those in southern regions like Australia and South Africa should follow local observation guides for exact times, but the comet’s visibility will generally follow the same patterns as in Europe and the U.S.

The science behind the comet’s brilliance

The Tsuchinshan-ATLAS comet has drawn attention due to its expected magnitude, which could reach between -3 and -4. For comparison, this makes it potentially brighter than Venus, one of the most luminous objects in the night sky. Its brightness could rival that of the famous Hale-Bopp comet, last seen in 1997, which reached a magnitude of -1.8.

This comet hails from the distant Oort Cloud, a region at the outermost edge of the solar system where many comets originate. As it nears the Sun, its tail—composed of gas and dust—reflects sunlight, creating a visually stunning display. For astronomers, this is also a unique opportunity to study the behavior and composition of such a rare celestial objec

This extraordinary comet has not been near the Sun for approximately 80,000 years, making its upcoming approach a once-in-a-lifetime event for modern observers. No matter which continent you find yourself on this weekend, the Tsuchinshan-ATLAS comet promises to deliver one of the most dazzling astronomical spectacles of 2024.