Boeing Starliner Set for Uncrewed Return to Earth Tomorrow: How to Watch the Landing

NASA’s Boeing Starliner capsule is set to return to Earth on Friday, September 6, 2024, marking the end of an extended and challenging mission.

The spacecraft, which has been docked at the International Space Station (ISS) since June, will undock at 6:04 p.m. EDT before making a parachute-assisted landing at White Sands Space Harbor in New Mexico.

Initially intended to return with its two astronauts aboard, Suni Williams and Barry “Butch” Wilmore, the capsule will instead complete this journey uncrewed after NASA decided it was not safe for a crewed re-entry due to concerns about the spacecraft’s propulsion system.

A Mission Riddled with Challenges

The Starliner launched on June 5, 2024, from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, for what was meant to be a brief 10-day mission to the ISS. However, the mission quickly faced setbacks when engineers discovered helium leaks and propulsion system issues after the capsule docked at the space station. These complications, which also affected the spacecraft’s maneuvering thrusters, led to a decision by NASA to extend the astronauts’ stay at the ISS and prevent the Starliner from returning with a crew.

NASA and Boeing have conducted extensive analyses and tests over the past few months, concluding that the Starliner can safely complete the return journey uncrewed. “We have confidence in the vehicle,” said Steve Stich, NASA’s Commercial Crew Program Manager, during a news conference. Despite this confidence, NASA deemed the risk too high to bring astronauts back on board due to lingering uncertainties with the thrusters’ reliability during the descent and re-entry phases. Norm Knight, director of flight operations at the Johnson Space Center, added, “Spaceflight is hard. The margins are thin. The space environment is not forgiving, and we have to be right.”

The hatch on @BoeingSpace‘s #Starliner spacecraft was closed today at 1:29 p.m. ET and the spacecraft is set to undock from @Space_Station at 6:04 p.m. ET Friday, Sept. 6. Follow the agency’s live coverage: https://t.co/KtuhbXtfZv — NASA Commercial Crew (@Commercial_Crew) September 5, 2024

The Starliner’s Path Back to Earth

Starliner’s return to Earth will be autonomous, with thruster burns planned to guide the spacecraft away from the ISS and steer it toward Earth’s atmosphere. Following a planned parachute deployment, the capsule is expected to touch down at 12:03 a.m. EDT on Saturday. In the event of poor weather or technical issues, backup return windows are scheduled for September 10, 14, or 18.

This landing will be critical for Boeing, as it seeks to prove that the Starliner is capable of completing a safe return, even after the series of technical failures encountered during the mission. The landing also represents an important step toward certifying the spacecraft for regular crewed flights to and from the ISS. However, it remains uncertain how quickly these issues can be resolved to restore confidence in Starliner for future missions.

How to Watch Starliner’s Return

NASA will provide live coverage of the Starliner’s undocking, descent, and landing. Viewers can tune in on NASA+, the space agency’s new streaming service, as well as on the NASA app, NASA’s website, and its YouTube channel. The live stream is scheduled to begin at 5:45 p.m. EDT on Friday, covering the undocking from the ISS.

Coverage will pause after undocking and resume around 10:50 p.m. EDT as the spacecraft prepares for its deorbit burn and descent into Earth’s atmosphere. The landing itself is expected just after midnight, with post-landing coverage, including a news conference, at 1:30 a.m. EDT on Saturday.

What’s Next for the Starliner Astronauts?

NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Barry Wilmore, who were originally expected to return aboard Starliner, will remain at the ISS until February 2025, when they will be brought back to Earth aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft. NASA has already adjusted the upcoming Crew-9 mission, scheduled for launch on September 24, to accommodate the astronauts. Instead of the usual four-person crew, the Crew-9 flight will now carry only two astronauts, making room for Williams and Wilmore to return home.

During their extended stay, Williams and Wilmore will continue to participate in the Expedition 71 mission, contributing to over 40 scientific experiments and helping with maintenance at the ISS. “They’re ready to execute whatever mission we put in front of them,” said Dana Weigel, NASA’s ISS Program Manager, highlighting the astronauts’ preparation and resilience in light of the extended mission.

The Future of Boeing’s Starliner Program

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft was developed as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, intended to provide an alternative to SpaceX’s Crew Dragon for crew transportation to the ISS. However, a series of delays, technical issues, and safety concerns have raised questions about Starliner’s viability. After the uncrewed landing, Boeing will need to conduct further ground tests and make significant improvements to the propulsion system and other spacecraft components before it can be certified for regular use.

While NASA continues to express confidence in the spacecraft’s long-term potential, the challenges faced during this mission underline the difficulty of developing reliable commercial spacecraft for human spaceflight. Boeing has stated that it remains committed to working with NASA to address these issues, with the ultimate goal of making Starliner a key part of future ISS missions. As Steve Stich noted, “Their team is going to start looking at what we need to do to get the vehicle fully certified in the future.”