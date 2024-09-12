Spacex Launches First Production Satellites For Ast Spacemobile's Direct To Smartphone Network

On September 12, 2024, SpaceX successfully launched the first five production satellites for AST SpaceMobile, marking a critical step toward providing broadband services directly to smartphones.

The launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida carried the Block 1 BlueBird satellites into low Earth orbit, beginning AST SpaceMobile’s mission to create a global satellite network that offers connectivity without the need for cell towers. This mission represents a major leap in satellite technology, bringing the company closer to its goal of enabling direct-to-device mobile coverage worldwide.

Deployment and Capabilities of the BlueBird Satellites

Each BlueBird satellite is equipped with a 693-square-foot antenna, the largest such array ever deployed by a commercial satellite. These antennas are critical to enabling the satellites to provide direct-to-smartphone connectivity, allowing them to communicate with standard mobile phones without the need for specialized devices. The five 3,300-pound satellites are designed to serve as the foundation of AST SpaceMobile’s network, capable of offering intermittent connectivity over vast areas. While these initial satellites will provide less than an hour of coverage per day in the United States, their deployment is seen as the first step toward a fully operational satellite-based mobile network.

Following the launch, AST SpaceMobile reported that they had established full contact with all five satellites, confirming the success of the deployment. The company’s president, Scott Wisniewski, explained the initial limitations of the system: “Five satellites would only be able to provide intermittent connectivity totaling less than an hour a day in the United States.” Despite this, he noted that even this limited service could be useful for applications like remote monitoring, emergency backup communication, and beta testing with customers who are eager to try broadband services directly from space.



Partnership with AT&T and Verizon for Future Service

AST SpaceMobile’s ambitious plan to provide satellite-based broadband services directly to smartphones is being supported by major U.S. telecommunications companies AT&T and Verizon. Both companies have invested in the venture and are planning to provide the wireless frequencies needed for the service to function on standard smartphones already in circulation. Once a sufficient number of satellites are operational, users will be able to access the network through their regular mobile devices, a development that promises to significantly extend cellular coverage, particularly in remote areas that are currently beyond the reach of cell towers.

While the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has granted AST SpaceMobile conditional approval to operate its first five satellites, the company still requires further regulatory approvals to begin offering commercial services. According to Wisniewski, “When we want to start testing the wireless frequencies, which will be within the next three months, we’ll have either the commercial approval or we’ll file for a temporary test license.” This regulatory process is key to the company’s ability to begin offering full-fledged services to consumers, though AST SpaceMobile has already obtained licenses to test its wireless frequencies in other countries.

Future Expansion Plans and Technology Advancements

The five Block 1 satellites are just the beginning of AST SpaceMobile’s plans. The company aims to launch a total of 45 to 60 satellites to provide continuous coverage across the United States. Chris Sambar, AT&T’s head of network, emphasized the importance of this milestone, stating, “While testing will continue with each launch, we will only provide services to mobile customers when the full array is complete.” Although no specific date has been given for when full service will be available, the September 12 satellite launch is seen as a major step toward making satellite-based mobile broadband a reality.

Looking ahead, AST SpaceMobile has already begun production on its next generation of satellites, known as Block 2 BlueBirds, which will feature even larger antennas measuring 2,400 square feet. These next-generation satellites will have significantly enhanced capabilities, including 10 gigahertz of processing bandwidth, which is ten times the capacity of the Block 1 satellites. This increase in capacity will allow for 120 Mbps peak data rates, providing faster and more reliable internet services to users. These satellites are expected to have a lifespan of seven to ten years, significantly longer than the five-year lifespan of the current Block 1 satellites.

AST SpaceMobile plans to build four to six satellites per month, with the goal of launching as many as possible by 2025. Wisniewski explained that the company’s ability to scale up production will be key to expanding the network quickly, saying, “That’s a big chunk of the way to 45-60 but, as we continue to raise capital, we’re building as fast as we can.” This aggressive timeline reflects the company’s commitment to building a global satellite network capable of providing broadband services directly to smartphones around the world.

Addressing Concerns and Competition in the Satellite Industry

While the deployment of these massive satellites is a technological achievement, it has also raised concerns within the astronomical community. The BlueWalker 3, a prototype satellite launched in 2022, has become one of the brightest objects in the night sky, prompting concerns about light pollution and the impact on astronomical observations. In response, AST SpaceMobile has been working on solutions, such as using different materials and tilting satellites to reduce their brightness. These measures are intended to address the growing concerns about the increasing number of satellites in low Earth orbit and their effect on night-sky visibility.

AST SpaceMobile also faces stiff competition from SpaceX, which has already launched more than 7,000 satellites for its Starlink broadband network. Starlink is currently offering basic satellite-based text services in partnership with T-Mobile, and plans to expand into direct-to-smartphone services. Despite the competition, Abel Avellan remains optimistic about AST SpaceMobile’s prospects, stating, “We’re just getting started… Our next generation of satellites will be three and a half times larger.”

