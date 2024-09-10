SpaceX Finally Launches Polaris Dawn in Daring Mission to Earth’s Radiation Belts

SpaceX launched the ambitious polaris dawn mission early Tuesday morning, sending a civilian crew into Earth’s orbit.

The mission, led by jared isaacman, aims to set new records and conduct the first-ever commercial spacewalk while venturing into the hazardous van allen radiation belts.

Breaking Records in Civilian Space Travel

The polaris dawn mission is led by jared isaacman, a billionaire entrepreneur and seasoned pilot who previously led the inspiration4 mission in 2021, which also focused on civilian space exploration. This time, isaacman is joined by three crewmates: scott “kidd” poteet, a former US Air Force pilot, and spacex engineers anna menon and sarah gillis. Together, the crew is aiming to break several records, including flying higher than any human has since nasa’s gemini 11 mission in 1966, which reached an altitude of 853 miles (1,373 kilometers) above Earth. polaris dawn is expected to exceed that altitude by approximately 20 miles (32 kilometers), making it the highest Earth orbit ever achieved by a commercial mission.

This record-breaking attempt underscores SpaceX’s commitment to pushing the envelope in space travel, not just for government-backed programs but also for privately funded initiatives. If successful, polaris dawn will also mark the farthest a woman has traveled into space, with sarah gillis and anna menon potentially surpassing previous milestones set by female astronauts.

The mission launched aboard a falcon 9 rocket from nasa’s kennedy space center at 5:23 a.m. ET, after several delays due to weather conditions. The launch was live-streamed on x (formerly known as twitter), providing a global audience the opportunity to witness this groundbreaking moment. Following the liftoff, the falcon 9’s first stage detached and successfully returned to Earth, landing on a seafaring platform as part of SpaceX’s cost-saving reusability strategy. Meanwhile, the second stage of the rocket continued propelling the crew dragon spacecraft into orbit, eventually reaching speeds of over 17,000 miles per hour (27,358 kilometers per hour).

The Complexities of the First Commercial Spacewalk

One of the primary goals of the polaris dawn mission is to conduct the first-ever commercial spacewalk. This historic attempt is planned for the third day of the mission, with the crew orbiting at an altitude of approximately 435 miles (700 kilometers) above Earth. Unlike previous spacewalks conducted by nasa astronauts, this civilian-led endeavor carries additional risks due to the crew’s inexperience and the unique challenges posed by SpaceX’s crew dragon capsule.

A spacewalk at this altitude will expose the crew to both the vacuum of space and intense radiation from the van allen radiation belts. This exposure, combined with the complexities of depressurizing and repressurizing the capsule, introduces several hazards. If the spacewalk proceeds as planned, the capsule’s hatch must be perfectly re-secured to prevent a pressure imbalance. As SpaceXofficials have noted, toxins could be released from the spacecraft’s hardware when the cabin is repressurized, but safety protocols have been implemented to minimize these dangers.

This spacewalk will test the crew dragon’s design, as the spacecraft has never been fully depressurized in space before. It also represents a significant leap forward for commercial space exploration, demonstrating that private companies are capable of performing complex operations that were once solely the domain of government space agencies.

Timing the Mission and Life Support Concerns

The timing of the polaris dawn mission is crucial, with a strict schedule in place to ensure the crew’s safety. The mission’s life support systems are designed to sustain the crew for only five or six days, meaning the spacewalk and subsequent return to Earth must be executed with precision. Any delays or complications could severely impact the mission’s success. This time sensitivity has been compounded by weather-related launch delays that pushed the mission back from its original late August launch window.

The weather will continue to play a critical role in the mission’s conclusion, as calm seas and favorable wind conditions will be necessary for the crew’s safe return to Earth. Unlike nasa’s previous space missions, where astronauts have the luxury of extending their time in space, the polaris dawn crew must adhere to a tighter window due to their limited oxygen and life support supplies.

As spacex launch director frank messina remarked during the launch, “Know that the entire team back here is with you every step, watching, supporting and cheering you on as you walk into space. We’re sending you hugs from the ground.” These words reflect the high-stakes nature of the mission and the global attention it has garnered.

A Leap Forward for Private Space Exploration

The polaris dawn mission is a significant step forward in the commercialization of space exploration. It demonstrates SpaceX’s growing capability to perform missions that rival, and in some ways surpass, those conducted by traditional government space agencies like nasa. By venturing into the van allen radiation belts and attempting a commercial spacewalk,SpaceX is setting the stage for future missions that could take humans even deeper into space, including potential journeys to the moon and mars.

Furthermore, polaris dawn is a testament to the growing role of civilian astronauts in the future of space exploration. jared isaacman and his crew are not just participants in a private venture; they are pioneers who may pave the way for regular commercial space travel. As the technology and expertise required for these missions continue to evolve, the dream of making space accessible to a broader segment of society may be closer than ever before.

