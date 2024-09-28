SpaceX Launches Mission to Retrieve Stranded NASA Astronauts from The ISS

0 Shares WhatsApp

Telegram

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest



On Saturday, SpaceX launched a crucial mission to the International Space Station (ISS) to retrieve NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, who have been stranded in space for over 100 days.

The mission, part of Crew-9, took off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida and aims to bring the astronauts home early next year after their original return aboard the Boeing Starliner was deemed too risky due to technical issues.

This operation represents a unique challenge for NASA and SpaceX, as the Starliner capsule, originally tasked with their safe return, encountered multiple malfunctions, prompting NASA to turn to SpaceX for help.

The Mission: Crew-9 to The Rescue

The Crew-9 mission is part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, which involves private companies like SpaceX and Boeing in shuttling astronauts to and from the ISS. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched at 1:17 p.m. ET on Saturday, carrying NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov aboard the Crew Dragon spacecraft, which is nicknamed Freedom.

This launch is distinct from previous SpaceX missions, as the spacecraft is flying with only two crew members, leaving two seats empty for Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore. The empty seats are reserved for the astronauts' eventual return, scheduled for February 2025.

The Boeing Starliner Troubles

The two astronauts, Williams and Wilmore, originally traveled to the ISS in early June aboard the Boeing Starliner capsule, which was intended for a brief test flight. The mission was expected to last around eight days. However, shortly after the capsule's arrival at the ISS, technical issues, including thruster problems and helium leaks, arose, which led to concerns over the safety of using the Starliner for their return to Earth.

NASA’s engineers worked tirelessly to troubleshoot the Starliner, but in September, NASA determined that there were too many uncertainties and risks involved to rely on the capsule for a manned return. The Starliner eventually returned to Earth unmanned on September 6, leaving the two astronauts stranded on the ISS.

Reflecting on the situation, Wilmore commented, “I’m not gonna fret over it. I mean, there’s no benefit to it at all. So my transition was — maybe it wasn’t instantaneous — but it was pretty close.” Meanwhile, Williams, despite the extended mission, described the ISS as her “happy place” but acknowledged missing important family events on Earth.

SpaceX Steps In

NASA’s reliance on SpaceX has grown significantly since the inception of the Commercial Crew Program. SpaceX’s role as the sole provider of astronaut transport has been solidified by the repeated delays and issues with Boeing’s Starliner program. While SpaceX has successfully launched eight missions to the ISS, Boeing’s Starliner development has faced significant setbacks since being awarded a NASA contract alongside SpaceX in 2014.

Given Boeing’s ongoing challenges, NASA turned to SpaceX to bring Williams and Wilmore home. To accommodate the two stranded astronauts, NASA removed two members, Stephanie Wilson and Zena Cardman, from the original Crew-9 roster. Cardman, who had been slated to command Crew-9, described the experience of watching the launch from the ground as bittersweet. “Handing the helm to (Hague) is both heartbreaking and an honor. Nick and Alex are truly an excellent team, and they will be ready to step up,” she shared on social media.

What’s Next for The Astronauts?

Once Crew Dragon Freedom docks at the ISS, which is expected to occur around 5:30 p.m. ET Sunday, Hague and Gorbunov will join Wilmore, Williams, and the rest of the ISS crew. Williams and Wilmore, who have transitioned into more routine roles as part of the ISS crew, will continue their duties on the space station while preparing for their eventual return to Earth aboard the Crew Dragon capsule early next year.

The Crew-9 mission also carries hundreds of experiments, including studies on human cells and blood clotting, which Hague and Gorbunov will assist with once they arrive at the station. The return of the astronauts in 2025 will close a months-long chapter of unforeseen delays and technical challenges.

As NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy pointed out, spaceflight is a dynamic and unpredictable endeavor. “Human spaceflight is complicated and dynamic,” she said in a post-launch press conference. “What a fabulous day it was today. We only have two crew members instead of four. A crew member change is not a small thing, but it was the right thing to do.”