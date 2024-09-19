SpaceX Crew-9 Astronaut Launch Delayed to September 26

5 Shares WhatsApp

The launch of SpaceX Crew-9 to the International Space Station (ISS) has been delayed to September 26, with NASA and SpaceX citing the need for further prelaunch operations and hardware checks. The mission, originally set for earlier, has been postponed to ensure all preparations are in place for a successful launch. Weather conditions are also being closely monitored ahead of liftoff, which is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. EDT (1805 GMT) on the new target date.

Reasons Behind the Delay

The delay in launching Crew-9 is not uncommon in spaceflight missions, where safety and precision are paramount. This mission is particularly significant as it marks the first human spaceflight launch from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral, a facility that typically supports satellite launches. For human spaceflight, additional infrastructure, such as a launch tower with walkable access to the spacecraft, must be in place to ensure the safety of the astronauts. This level of preparation takes time and attention to detail, and NASA's decision to delay the launch reflects its commitment to safety.

NASA’s statement on the delay emphasized the importance of completing the final preparations: "This is the first human spaceflight launch from Space Launch Complex-40, which normally has infrastructure available for satellite missions. Humans require a launch tower with walkable access to the spacecraft, among many other changes." The statement underscores how different the requirements are when launching humans into space compared to satellites or cargo, with safety measures being vastly more complex.

Crew Adjustments and Mission Details

Originally, the SpaceX Crew-9 mission was intended to carry a full crew of four astronauts aboard the Crew Dragon spacecraft. The mission would have seen all four astronauts spend several months aboard the ISS, with the mission expected to last until February 2025. However, recent developments led to a significant change in the mission’s manifest. Now, only two astronauts will be onboard for the mission: NASA astronaut Nick Hague, who will serve as commander, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, who will act as mission specialist.

This mission is particularly noteworthy because Hague, a U.S. Space Force Guardian, will become the first active member of the Space Force to travel into space. He will also be launching from a Space Force-operated launch pad at Cape Canaveral, a historic moment for the newly established military branch. According to NASA, Hague's role is pivotal, as his mission will "allow for critical ISS operations" during the extended stay aboard the orbiting laboratory.

In a departure from the original plan, the other two seats on the Crew Dragon, which were initially intended for NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Stephanie Wilson, will now be occupied by mass simulators. Although Cardman and Wilson have been removed from this mission, NASA confirmed that they remain eligible for future ISS assignments, leaving the door open for their participation in upcoming missions.

Starliner Complications and Crew Returns

The changes to Crew-9’s roster are directly linked to ongoing complications with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, which was initially intended to return astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams from the ISS. Wilmore and Williams arrived at the ISS aboard the Starliner as part of its first crewed mission on June 6, 2023. However, issues with the spacecraft’s reaction control system, where five out of 28 thrusters malfunctioned during docking, caused NASA to reassess the safety of using Starliner for their return trip.

After months of ground and space analysis, NASA ultimately decided that it did not have enough confidence in the spacecraft’s performance to fly Wilmore and Williams back home aboard Starliner. "NASA determined it did not have enough confidence in knowing what happened to accept the risk of flying Wilmore and Williams home on Starliner," officials explained, highlighting the careful decision-making process surrounding human spaceflight. As a result, Starliner returned to Earth without its crew on September 6, and NASA continues to investigate the issues that occurred during the mission.

For now, Wilmore and Williams will remain aboard the ISS as part of Expedition 71, and NASA has devised an alternative plan to bring them home. In case of an emergency evacuation, they will use the already docked SpaceX Crew-8 spacecraft. This situation requires some adjustments, as the astronauts will not be able to wear their Starliner spacesuits aboard Crew Dragon due to incompatibility. Instead, NASA has arranged for one SpaceX spacesuit to be available for Williams, and a second spacesuit for Wilmore will be sent to the ISS aboard Crew-9.

Looking Ahead: Future of Crew-9 and ISS Operations

Once Crew-9 reaches the ISS, it will provide a critical evacuation option for Wilmore and Williams. The two astronauts will now remain part of Expedition 71, and their return to Earth is scheduled for February 2025, meaning they will spend roughly eight months in space, which is longer than a typical ISS mission, which usually lasts five to six months. This extended duration demonstrates NASA's flexibility and ability to adapt to unexpected challenges, such as the issues with the Starliner spacecraft.

While this delay and mission reshuffling represent a significant adjustment to NASA’s original plan, it also showcases the agency’s commitment to astronaut safety and mission success. With the successful arrival of Crew-9, NASA will have another evacuation route in place for the ISS crew, and the continued investigations into Starliner will likely inform future missions.

The current state of affairs highlights the inherent complexities of modern space exploration, where technological advancements and unforeseen challenges must be balanced to ensure the safe return of astronauts. NASA’s collaboration with SpaceX has proven to be vital in maintaining ISS operations, and with ongoing developments, the future of space travel continues to evolve.