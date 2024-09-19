1 in 6 young people think the Earth is flat – A new study reveals the influence of TikTok

3 Shares WhatsApp

In a shocking revelation, a recent survey conducted by the Ifop polling institute has uncovered alarming beliefs among young people aged 11 to 24 in France. The study, commissioned by the Jean-Jaurès Foundation and Reboot Foundation, aimed to measure the susceptibility of youth to scientific misinformation in relation to their social media usage. The results paint a concerning picture of scientific literacy and critical thinking among the younger generation.

Flat Earth theory gains traction among youth

Perhaps the most startling finding of the survey is that 16% of respondents believe in the Flat Earth theory. This percentage skyrockets to a staggering 29% among regular TikTok users. The resurgence of this long-debunked notion raises serious questions about the effectiveness of science education and the influence of social media on young minds.

The implications of this belief extend beyond mere scientific ignorance. It reflects a deeper disconnect from established scientific consensus and a potential erosion of trust in academic institutions. Educators and policymakers must address this issue urgently to prevent further spread of misinformation.

Other conspiracy theories also found significant support among the surveyed youth :

19% believe aliens constructed the Egyptian pyramids

20% assert that Americans never landed on the moon

27% are certain that humans were created by a spiritual force rather than evolving from other species

The role of social media in shaping beliefs

The study highlights a correlation between social media usage and susceptibility to scientific misinformation. Platforms like TikTok seem to play a significant role in disseminating and reinforcing these unfounded beliefs. The algorithms that drive content on these platforms may inadvertently create echo chambers, exposing users to increasingly extreme and unscientific ideas.

Experts suggest that the rapid-fire nature of content on social media platforms may contribute to the problem. Short, visually appealing videos can present complex scientific concepts in oversimplified or misleading ways, leading to misconceptions that are difficult to correct.

Platform % believing Flat Earth theory TikTok (regular users) 29% Overall survey population 16%

Impact on scientific understanding and critical thinking

The survey results indicate a broader issue with scientific literacy and critical thinking skills among young people. The rejection of well-established scientific theories, such as evolution and the spherical shape of the Earth, suggests a fundamental misunderstanding of the scientific method and the nature of evidence.

This trend could have far-reaching consequences for society, including :

Decreased innovation and scientific progress Challenges in addressing global issues like climate change Difficulty in making informed decisions about health and technology Potential erosion of trust in scientific institutions and experts

Educators, parents, and policymakers must work together to address this concerning trend. Improving science education, promoting media literacy, and encouraging critical thinking skills are crucial steps in combating the spread of misinformation and conspiracy theories among young people.

Addressing the challenge

To combat the rise of scientific misinformation among youth, a multi-faceted approach is necessary. Schools must strengthen their science curricula, emphasizing not just facts but also the process of scientific inquiry and evidence-based reasoning. Media literacy programs should be integrated into education systems to help students navigate the complex landscape of online information.

Parents and guardians play a crucial role in fostering critical thinking skills at home. Encouraging curiosity, questioning, and fact-checking can help young people develop a more discerning approach to information they encounter online and elsewhere.

Social media platforms must also take responsibility for the content they promote. Implementing stronger fact-checking mechanisms and promoting reliable scientific information could help counteract the spread of misinformation.

Ultimately, addressing this challenge requires a collective effort from all sectors of society. By working together to promote scientific literacy and critical thinking, we can help ensure that future generations are equipped to navigate an increasingly complex and information-rich world.