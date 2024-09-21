Rocket Lab Successfully Launches Second Set of Kinéis Satellites, Strengthening Global IoT Network

3 Shares WhatsApp

On September 20, 2024, Rocket Lab successfully conducted its 53rd Electron mission, deploying the second batch of five satellites for Kinéis, a French company focused on Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity.

This mission is part of Kinéis' plan to establish a 25-satellite constellation aimed at providing global IoT services, with full deployment expected by mid-2025.

Details of the Launch

The Electron rocket lifted off from Launch Complex 1 in Mahia, New Zealand, at 11:01 a.m. NZST (23:01 UTC on September 20). The five Kinéis satellites were placed into a sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of 643 kilometers. This was the second of five dedicated launches for Kinéis, which began in June 2024, and the constellation is expected to offer initial services starting in January 2025.

The Kinéis constellation will provide IoT services with data transmission latencies of 15 to 20 minutes, enabling real-time connectivity for industries such as logistics, energy monitoring, and environmental tracking. Alexandre Tisserant, CEO of Kinéis, emphasized the importance of smaller, more energy-efficient devices, noting that "The competition is too expensive or not small enough. That’s what we see today in the market."

Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck also highlighted the significance of the mission, stating, "With each mission, we are bringing the world closer together, allowing vital data to be transmitted from the remotest corners of the Earth." The success of this launch further solidifies Rocket Lab’s position as a key player in the small satellite launch industry, offering dedicated launch services tailored to specific customer needs.

Rocket Lab’s Increasing Role in Small Satellite Launches

The successful deployment of the Kinéis satellites marks Rocket Lab’s 11th mission of 2024, setting a new annual record for the company. The Electron rocket has become Rocket Lab’s flagship small satellite launch vehicle, and its ability to provide dedicated launches for companies like Kinéis is a key differentiator in the competitive space launch market. While rideshare missions—which carry multiple payloads from various customers on a single launch—are a popular option, dedicated launches offer more precise orbital insertion, which is crucial for companies like Kinéis that need specific orbital configurations for their satellite constellations.

Peter Beck, CEO of Rocket Lab, explained the advantages of dedicated launches, particularly for companies that have progressed beyond the testing phase and need to deploy operational spacecraft. "We see a number of customers go on a rideshare mission and get prototypes and whatnot on orbit," Beck said. "When those companies need to deploy operational spacecraft into precise orbits, then we see them come off Transporter and onto a dedicated platform." This ability to provide customized launch services has helped Rocket Lab build a reputation as a reliable and flexible partner for commercial satellite operators.

Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket has become the second-most frequently launched U.S. rocket since its first successful orbital flight in 2018, trailing only SpaceX. The company has now deployed nearly 200 satellites for a variety of customers, including NASA, the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), and Space Force, as well as numerous commercial operators. These satellites support a range of missions, from Earth observation and scientific research to national security and space debris mitigation.

Expanding the Reach of Internet of Things Technology

The Kinéis constellation is set to have a transformative impact on global IoT services, particularly in sectors that rely on remote and hard-to-reach data collection. By enabling IoT connectivity in the most isolated locations on Earth, such as forests, oceans, and mountain ranges, Kinéis’ satellites will play a critical role in advancing technologies like forest fire detection, water resource management, wildlife tracking, and energy infrastructure monitoring. These capabilities will allow users to access vital data in near-real-time, improving decision-making and operational efficiency across a broad range of industries.

According to Tisserant, the company's focus on smaller, low-energy devices is another factor that sets Kinéis apart from competitors. The low energy consumption of Kinéis devices makes them ideal for use in remote areas where power sources may be limited. “When you have someone that is actually launching and has an actual service, it really makes a difference,” Tisserant said, highlighting the significance of bringing tangible IoT services to the market after years of planning and development.

The successful deployment of the second batch of satellites is a major step forward for Kinéis, which is on track to complete its full constellation by mid-2025. By that time, Kinéis expects to offer IoT services with a latency of 15 to 20 minutes, providing an unprecedented level of coverage for IoT applications worldwide. This rapid connectivity will be particularly beneficial for industries that require continuous monitoring of assets and operations in remote locations.

Rocket Lab’s Continuing Growth in the Space Industry

Rocket Lab’s collaboration with Kinéis reflects the growing demand for small satellite launch services as companies seek to deploy specialized constellations for communications, Earth observation, and IoT networks. The Electron rocket has proven itself as a versatile and reliable option for companies that require dedicated launches with precise orbital targeting.

As the company continues to scale its operations, Rocket Lab is also developing the Neutron launch vehicle, a larger rocket designed for constellation deployment and human spaceflight missions. This expansion is part of Rocket Lab’s broader strategy to offer end-to-end space services, from satellite manufacturing to launch and on-orbit management.

Peter Beck underscored Rocket Lab’s role in shaping the future of space exploration and satellite services. "With each mission, we are bringing the world closer together, allowing vital data to be transmitted from the remotest corners of the Earth," Beck said, highlighting the importance of connectivity in today’s global landscape.

In total, Rocket Lab has now launched 197 satellites for a diverse array of customers and missions, with each launch bringing new capabilities to Earth-based users. The successful deployment of Kinéis’ second set of satellites is yet another milestone in Rocket Lab’s journey toward becoming a leader in small satellite launch services.