Polaris Dawn Achieves First Commercial Spacewalk, Marking a New Era in Private Space Exploration

On September 12, 2024, the Polaris Dawn mission made history by successfully completing the first-ever commercial spacewalk.

This groundbreaking event represents a significant milestone in the evolution of private space exploration, as a four-member crew aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft ventured outside the safety of their capsule to conduct the ambitious spacewalk. Spearheaded by billionaire tech CEO Jared Isaacman, the mission is the latest step in the growing role of private enterprises in space exploration.

The Crew and Mission Objectives

The Polaris Dawn crew is led by Jared Isaacman, a seasoned space traveler and entrepreneur who previously commanded the Inspiration4 mission in 2021. Joining him are Sarah Gillis, a SpaceX engineer, and fellow crewmates Scott “Kidd” Poteet and Anna Menon. Though all four members participated in the spacewalk event, only Isaacman and Gillis exited the spacecraft to complete their tasks. The spacewalk, which lasted two hours, saw both Isaacman and Gillis outside the capsule for about 20 minutes, testing new extravehicular activity (EVA) suits developed by SpaceX.

The mission involves more than just a spacewalk. Over the course of their journey, the crew has been tasked with carrying out a total of 36 research experiments aimed at improving the understanding of human biology in space. One of the key focuses is studying space adaptation syndrome, a form of motion sickness that affects around half of all astronauts. Sarah Gillis noted that this condition is an important area of research for future long-term space missions, saying, “Human spaceflight is not going to be glamorous all the time. Humans aren’t meant to live and work without gravity.”

Why This Spacewalk is Historic

Spacewalks have been part of space exploration since the early days of NASA’s Gemini program in the 1960s. However, this particular event is unique because it marks the first time a private, non-government crew has completed a spacewalk. The spacesuits used by Isaacman and Gillis were custom-designed by SpaceX and are part of the company’s larger effort to commercialize space travel. The successful demonstration of these suits is seen as a step forward in creating more cost-effective spacesuits for future missions.

The mission also reached an altitude of 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) above Earth, marking the farthest any crewed spacecraft has traveled since NASA’s Apollo missions over 50 years ago. This altitude allowed the Polaris Dawn crew to enter the Van Allen radiation belts, an area of intense radiation that represents one of the more dangerous aspects of human spaceflight.

The Significance for Private Space Exploration

This spacewalk signifies a major leap in the commercialization of space exploration. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson celebrated the mission’s success, calling it “a giant leap forward for the commercial space industry.” The spacewalk is part of a broader effort to shift many tasks traditionally handled by government space agencies to the private sector. SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, has long championed the idea that lowering the costs of space travel and space exploration will enable more people to live and work in space.

The Polaris Dawn mission is just the first of several missions planned under the Polaris Program, an initiative designed to push the boundaries of commercial space exploration. Jared Isaacman has stated that these missions will test and develop the technology needed to support longer-term human presence in space, with the ultimate goal of paving the way for future settlements on the Moon or Mars.

Next Steps for the Polaris Dawn Crew

After completing the spacewalk, the Polaris Dawn crew will continue their mission in orbit for a few more days. During this time, they will finish the remaining scientific experiments and conduct tests on various new technologies, including a demonstration of SpaceX’s Starlink satellite communication system. The mission is expected to conclude with a return to Earth in the coming days, with splashdown projected for early Sunday morning.

This mission highlights the growing collaboration between private industry and government space agencies like NASA. As SpaceX and other companies continue to develop technologies that enable private space exploration, missions like Polaris Dawn bring us one step closer to a future where commercial ventures play a central role in humanity’s exploration of the cosmos.

