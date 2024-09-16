A New Star Will Soon Light Up the Sky After a Distant Cosmic Explosion—Here’s When to See It!

Astronomers predict that a bright new star will soon appear in the night sky as a result of a cosmic explosion that occurred roughly 3,000 years ago.

Known as T. Coronae Borealis (T CrB), this star is part of a recurring nova system, and its explosive flare-up is expected to shine as brightly as the North Star for a brief period. This event is a rare opportunity for skywatchers and astronomers alike, as the nova was last observed in 1946 and 1866, with documented sightings going back to the Middle Ages.

What Causes T CrB’s Explosions?

T CrB is part of a binary star system, where two stars—specifically a white dwarf and a red giant—are locked in a gravitational dance. The white dwarf, the dense remnant of a dead star, pulls hydrogen from its red giant companion over time. This process leads to the accumulation of hydrogen on the white dwarf’s surface, which builds up until it triggers a thermonuclear explosion—a phenomenon known as a nova. These explosions are powerful enough to make the white dwarf briefly shine much brighter than usual, giving the illusion of a “new star” in the night sky.

Edward Sion, an astrophysicist at Villanova University, explains that this interaction is “almost like a perfect storm.” The white dwarf heats up to temperatures exceeding 180,000 degrees Fahrenheit as the hydrogen accumulates. When it reaches a critical point, the star erupts in a dramatic burst of light, which can be seen from Earth. NASA has described the resulting explosion as being 10 times more powerful than the Sun’s yearly energy output.

This isn’t the first time T CrB has exploded into view. Its flare-ups have been recorded every 80 years or so, dating as far back as 1217, when a German priest first documented a “faint star that for a time shone with great light.” Sion notes that such a nova system is driven by these periodic build-ups, making T CrB a recurring nova with a predictable pattern.

When and Where to See the New Star

Although the precise timing of T CrB’s next explosion is uncertain, astronomers believe it could happen any time this month, or possibly later in the winter. The nova is expected to appear near the constellation Corona Borealis, just to the east of the bright star Arcturus. Once it ignites, the nova will only be visible for about a week, giving stargazers a limited window to witness this extraordinary event.

NASA scientist Rebekah Hounsell described the impending nova as “a once-in-a-lifetime event that will create a lot of new astronomers out there.” T CrB’s brightness will be comparable to that of the North Star, making it visible to the naked eye from most regions, even in areas with moderate light pollution. However, once the nova fades, it won’t appear again until the early 22nd century.

The visibility of this event will depend on local weather conditions and light pollution, but for those fortunate enough to experience clear skies, T CrB will offer a dazzling show. Using a telescope or binoculars could enhance the viewing experience, although the star should be bright enough to observe without any equipment.

A Rare but Harmless Event

Despite its brilliance, the nova poses no threat to Earth. Located about 3,000 light-years away, T CrB is safely distant from our planet. The light from this explosion has taken millennia to reach us—having left the star around the time of King David in ancient history. Villanova’s Edward Sion puts this in perspective, noting that in terms of cosmic time, this event qualifies as “breaking news.”

Though T CrB is an exciting celestial event for astronomers, its relative distance means it will have no harmful effects on Earth. However, it offers a unique opportunity for scientists to observe a nova in real time, providing valuable data about how these stellar explosions unfold.

The nova is caused by T CrB’s white dwarf accreting material from its red giant companion. Over time, this material builds up until the white dwarf can no longer contain it, leading to the explosive release of energy. As Sion explains, “Every 80 years, the white dwarf says, ‘enough accreted mass already!’ I’m going to blow up!”

The Future of T CrB: Could It Become a Supernova?

While T CrB’s periodic novae are impressive, scientists believe the white dwarf may eventually undergo a much larger explosion—a Type 1a supernova. Unlike a nova, which involves a smaller explosion that temporarily brightens the star, a supernova would mark the end of the white dwarf’s life cycle, resulting in a far more powerful and permanent event.

A Type 1a supernova is about 100,000 times as bright as the Sun, and although T CrB is located 3,000 light-years away, such an explosion would be visible from Earth as a truly spectacular event. Edward Sion speculates that T CrB may eventually end its life in such a cataclysmic explosion, though this would happen far in the future. For now, the current nova poses no immediate danger to us.

These novae give scientists the opportunity to study stellar life cycles and the complex interactions between stars in binary systems. Each explosion adds to our understanding of how stars evolve, burn, and eventually die, offering a glimpse into the dramatic processes that shape the universe.

A Unique Opportunity for Stargazers and Scientists Alike

The upcoming nova of T CrB offers both a visual spectacle for stargazers and a scientific event for astronomers to study. As NASA’s Rebekah Hounsell noted, this event is “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” for the public to witness a star explosion in real-time. For scientists, it is a chance to gather valuable data about how binary star systems function and how recurring novae unfold.

The nova’s appearance will be fleeting, but it promises to be one of the most striking celestial events visible in the night sky. Whether you’re an experienced astronomer or a casual stargazer, the nova of T CrB is a rare phenomenon worth keeping an eye out for in the coming weeks.

Got a reaction? Share your thoughts in the comments

Enjoyed this article? Subscribe to our free newsletter for engaging stories, exclusive content, and the latest news.