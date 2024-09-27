Nasa Funds Groundbreaking Mission To Inspect Space Debris

0 Shares WhatsApp

NASA has awarded Starfish Space a $15 million contract to develop a mission aimed at inspecting defunct satellites and other space debris in low Earth orbit. The mission, known as the Small Spacecraft Propulsion and Inspection Capability (SSPICY), will use Starfish’s Otter spacecraft to approach and evaluate non-operational satellites, an essential step in addressing the growing issue of space debris. Scheduled for launch in 2026, the SSPICY mission is part of NASA’s broader effort to advance space sustainability and mitigate the risks posed by orbital debris.

The Mission's Objectives and Technological Advances

At the heart of the SSPICY mission is the Otter spacecraft, a highly maneuverable satellite about the size of a kitchen oven. The spacecraft will employ advanced electric propulsion to navigate close to defunct satellites and other space debris. This capability is essential for the mission’s primary goal: to perform close-range inspections of non-operational spacecraft, assessing their structural condition, spin rate, surface material integrity, and other key metrics. By gathering this data, Otter will provide insights that could inform future efforts to repair, repurpose, or safely deorbit these objects, reducing the risk of catastrophic collisions in orbit.

According to Bo Naasz, senior technical lead for NASA’s in-space servicing, manufacturing, and assembly efforts, the SSPICY mission is designed to mature critical technologies needed for the commercial sector to support satellite servicing and debris disposal. This kind of close inspection is crucial for better understanding the physical conditions that can leave spacecraft stranded or defunct in orbit, potentially leading to debris fragmentation. This capability is essential as space becomes more crowded with satellites and other objects, increasing the likelihood of collisions that could result in widespread damage to functional satellites and space missions.

The Growing Challenge of Space Debris

The SSPICY mission is part of a broader movement within NASA and the international space community to tackle the growing issue of orbital debris, which has become one of the most pressing challenges facing modern space exploration and commercial satellite operations. Currently, thousands of defunct satellites and fragments of debris orbit the Earth at high speeds, posing a severe risk to operational spacecraft and astronauts. These objects are a result of decades of space activity, and without proper intervention, the amount of debris could reach a tipping point where space becomes too hazardous for future missions.

The debris problem extends beyond mere inconvenience. Defunct satellites, once they lose functionality, remain in orbit, often spinning uncontrollably or decaying slowly over years. This debris can eventually collide with other satellites, creating more fragments and compounding the issue. The SSPICY mission, by conducting detailed inspections of these defunct satellites, aims to provide crucial data that could help mitigate these risks. The Otter spacecraft will approach each target within a few hundred meters, a delicate task considering the high velocities at which these objects travel. The goal is to improve our understanding of how to manage such objects before they pose a greater threat to both governmental and commercial space missions.

Starfish Space and NASA’s Collaborative Vision for Satellite Servicing

The SSPICY mission not only represents a step toward cleaning up low Earth orbit but also marks an exciting leap forward in satellite servicing capabilities. In a world where satellites are often built with a single-use mindset, Starfish Space, in collaboration with NASA, is envisioning a future where in-space servicing, maintenance, and even assembly of spacecraft become the norm. This approach is key to maximizing the lifespan of satellites, reducing the need to launch new ones prematurely, and minimizing the debris created from old, defunct spacecraft.

Starfish Space’s Otter spacecraft is at the forefront of these advancements. Its electric propulsion system not only allows it to efficiently travel between multiple debris objects but also enhances its ability to conduct proximity operations—rendezvousing with and inspecting these objects safely and with precision. Trevor Bennett, co-founder of Starfish Space, stated, “We are excited to expand our partnership with NASA, building on our shared commitment to advancing in-space manufacturing and assembly capabilities. It’s an honor for Starfish to lead the first commercial debris inspection mission funded by NASA.”

The data gathered from these inspections will be invaluable for informing future efforts in debris removal and satellite servicing. This data will also play a role in advancing technologies for in-space assembly, potentially enabling spacecraft to be repaired or repurposed autonomously in orbit. As the commercial space industry continues to grow, missions like SSPICY are laying the groundwork for a more sustainable and efficient future for satellite operations, paving the way for autonomous space logistics and a reduced reliance on launching new satellites to replace defunct ones.

Orbital Debris: The Risks and the Road Ahead

The SSPICY mission is not occurring in a vacuum. NASA’s increasing focus on space sustainability and debris mitigation comes at a time when commercial and governmental entities alike are grappling with the challenges posed by an increasingly congested orbital environment. According to NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate, orbital debris not only threatens the functionality of current satellites but also poses a significant risk to astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and future crewed missions to the Moon and Mars. Debris can travel at speeds exceeding 28,000 kilometers per hour, and even small fragments have the potential to cause catastrophic damage.

The SSPICY mission will serve as a proof-of-concept for future debris management technologies, demonstrating how space can be kept safe for exploration and commercial activities alike. While the initial mission is focused on inspecting U.S.-owned defunct satellites, the technology could eventually be applied to a much broader scope, including international debris removal efforts and commercial satellite servicing missions. With satellite constellations such as Starlink adding hundreds of new satellites to low Earth orbit each year, the importance of such missions cannot be overstated.

NASA’s SSPICY mission is expected to launch in late 2026, with the Otter spacecraft beginning its inspections in 2027. This mission is a crucial step toward not only cleaning up Earth’s orbit but also transitioning the space industry toward more sustainable, serviceable, and reusable satellite models. By collaborating with companies like Starfish Space, NASA is fostering innovations that could transform how we manage space debris and maintain a safe and viable space environment for generations to come.