Nasa's Dart Mission Debris Unleashes Eventual Meteor Shower Heading For Earth

0 Shares WhatsApp

Telegram

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest



Two years after NASA's Dart mission, which involved a deliberate spacecraft collision with the asteroid Dimorphos, researchers have revealed new findings about the aftermath. According to a study published on Monday, September 2, in the Planetary Science Journal, Meteors from the asteroid are now on a trajectory that could bring them near Earth and Mars within the next ten to thirty years.

Potential Meteor for the Next 100 Years, but No Threat to Earth

While the idea of asteroid debris heading our way might sound alarming, experts assure that these fragments pose no risk to our planet. Most of the debris, averaging around 15 cm in size, is expected to burn up upon entering Earth's atmosphere, resulting in harmless shooting stars rather than any ground impact.

The study suggests that some of these fragments could reach Mars as soon as seven years from now, while smaller particles might begin entering Earth's vicinity within the next decade.

Once the first debris arrives, scientists predict that Earth and Mars could experience periodic meteor showers for at least the next 100 years. This phenomenon would be the result of debris gradually dispersing from the asteroid's surface.

Observations and Future Missions

In July, a cloud of rocks—accounting for about 2% of the material on Dimorphos' surface—was observed drifting through space. The rocks, moving slowly at approximately 1 km/h, are expected to be closely studied by the European Space Agency's Hera mission, scheduled for 2026. This mission aims to further inspect Dimorphos and the scattered debris, offering more insights into the long-term effects of NASA's Dart mission.

The ongoing observations and future missions will continue to shed light on the behavior of asteroid fragments in space, contributing valuable data for planetary defense strategies.