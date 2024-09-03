Mars Express Captures Stunning Image of Phobos, Olympus Mons, and Mars’ Atmosphere

0 Shares WhatsApp

The European Space Agency's Mars Express mission continues to deliver breathtaking images of the Red Planet, with one of its latest photographs capturing a remarkable view that includes Mars’ largest moon, Phobos, the towering Olympus Mons volcano, and the planet’s delicate atmosphere.

Taken on July 13, 2024, and processed by British astro-enthusiast Andrea Luck, this image offers a unique perspective on Mars, showcasing the intricate relationship between its surface features and atmospheric conditions. This new image not only highlights the geological diversity of Mars but also serves as a reminder of the ongoing exploration efforts that continue to unravel the mysteries of our neighboring planet.

Phobos: The Doomed Moon

Phobos, the larger and closer of Mars’ two moons, is prominently featured in this image. This small, irregularly shaped moon orbits Mars at a distance of just 6,000 kilometers, making it the closest natural satellite to any planet in our solar system. The proximity of Phobos to Mars has allowed the Mars Express spacecraft to capture incredibly detailed images of its surface, revealing craters and grooves that tell the story of its violent past.

However, Phobos’ fate is sealed by the very forces that keep it so close to Mars. Tidal forces exerted by the planet’s gravity are gradually pulling Phobos closer to the surface. In about 30 to 50 million years, Phobos is expected to either collide with Mars or be torn apart by these tidal forces, potentially forming a ring of debris around the planet. This inevitable demise makes Phobos one of the most intriguing and poignant objects in the solar system, as it slowly inches toward its catastrophic end.

1/n 🧵 New epic photo of Phobos over Mars - lurking around Olympus Mons! (2024-07-13) Full size image 140 MP: https://t.co/IB6o2dNbza (it's huge)

Image Processing: AndreaLuck CC BY

Raw data: ESA/DLR/G.Neukum-FUBerlin ESA Mars Express - New Data Release#Space #Astronomy #Mars pic.twitter.com/wztumMxxyQ — Andrea Luck (@andrluck) September 1, 2024

Olympus Mons: Mars’ Towering Giant

Dominating the landscape of Mars and visible in the new image is Olympus Mons, the largest volcano in the solar system. This colossal volcano stands 26 kilometers high, nearly three times the height of Mount Everest, with a base diameter of 600 kilometers. Its size is so immense that Olympus Mons covers an area roughly equivalent to the size of Poland, and its peak rises above the planet’s thin atmosphere, extending into what can essentially be considered outer space.

Olympus Mons is a shield volcano, formed by the slow accumulation of lava flows over millions of years. Despite its massive size, Olympus Mons is relatively young in geological terms, with its last eruption occurring about 25 million years ago. The height of the volcano is so great that atmospheric pressure at its summit is nearly identical to the vacuum of space, making it a truly unique feature on Mars. The image captured by Mars Express allows us to appreciate the scale of this giant volcano, as well as its significance in the geological history of Mars.

Mars’ Atmosphere: A Thin, Wispy Layer

The new image from Mars Express also provides a glimpse of Mars’ tenuous atmosphere, visible as a thin, wispy layer along the planet’s limb. Mars’ atmosphere is much thinner than Earth’s, composed mostly of carbon dioxide with traces of other gases like nitrogen and argon. Despite its thinness, the atmosphere plays a crucial role in shaping the planet’s climate and surface conditions.

The high-altitude clouds visible in the image are a reminder of the ongoing atmospheric processes on Mars, which include dust storms that can envelop the entire planet and seasonal changes that affect the distribution of polar ice caps. The thinness of Mars’ atmosphere also means that surface temperatures can vary dramatically, contributing to the harsh and extreme environment that any future explorers or missions will have to contend with.

The presence of Olympus Mons in the same frame as the Martian atmosphere highlights the stark contrast between the planet’s surface and the nearly airless conditions at higher altitudes. This visual juxtaposition underscores the challenges that Mars presents for exploration, both in terms of its rugged terrain and its inhospitable atmosphere.

The Mars Express Mission: A Legacy of Exploration

Launched in 2003, the Mars Express mission has been orbiting Mars for over two decades, providing a wealth of data that has significantly advanced our understanding of the Red Planet. The mission’s primary goal is to search for signs of past life on Mars, study the planet’s atmosphere, and map its surface in unprecedented detail. The success of Mars Express is a testament to the durability and ingenuity of the spacecraft and the teams behind its operations.

The recent image captured on July 13, 2024, is just one example of the mission’s ongoing contributions to planetary science. The detailed views of Phobos, Olympus Mons, and Mars’ atmosphere offer new perspectives on familiar features, while also serving as a reminder of the complex interplay between the planet’s geological and atmospheric processes.

As Mars Express continues its mission, it will undoubtedly capture even more stunning images and data that will further enhance our understanding of Mars. The spacecraft’s longevity and continued success demonstrate the importance of sustained exploration efforts in unlocking the secrets of our solar system.