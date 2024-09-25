0 Shares WhatsApp

Turkmenistan, a Central Asian nation shrouded in mystery, stands as one of the world's most enigmatic countries. Known for its peculiar laws and architectural marvels, this former Soviet republic has cultivated an aura of intrigue that captivates the imagination of those fortunate enough to glimpse its hidden wonders.

A nation of white : Turkmenistan's unique automotive landscape

One of the most striking features of Turkmenistan is its monochromatic automotive landscape. Until recently, a law mandated that all cars in the country be white to harmonize with the marble-clad buildings that dominate its cities. This unusual regulation has resulted in a surreal visual spectacle, where streets are lined with pristine white vehicles gliding past gleaming white structures.

Although the law has been officially repealed, the legacy of this peculiar mandate lingers. Many citizens remain hesitant to purchase vehicles in darker shades, fearing potential repercussions should the government change its stance. This cautious approach speaks volumes about the pervasive influence of authoritarian rule on everyday life in Turkmenistan.

The white car phenomenon is just one example of the country's penchant for uniformity and control. Other unusual regulations that have shaped Turkmenistan's unique social landscape include :

A ban on men under 40 sporting beards

Prohibition of driving dirty cars

Restrictions on purchasing cigarettes

Former bans on ballet and dog ownership

Architectural grandeur and the cult of personality

Turkmenistan's cities, particularly its capital Ashgabat, are renowned for their opulent architecture and grandiose monuments. The country's leaders have used these imposing structures to cultivate a cult of personality, with enormous statues and lavish buildings dedicated to their glory.

One of the most notable examples is the 20-meter-tall golden statue of former president Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov riding a horse, affectionately nicknamed "The Protector." This ostentatious display of power is emblematic of Turkmenistan's approach to governance and public image.

The architectural extravagance extends beyond monuments to include entire cities. In 2023, Turkmenistan unveiled Arkadag, a new city dedicated to the former president. This urban project exemplifies the nation's commitment to creating awe-inspiring spaces that serve as testaments to its leaders' vision.

Tourism and international relations : A glimpse into the hermit kingdom

Despite its architectural wonders and unique cultural landscape, Turkmenistan remains one of the world's least-visited countries. The government maintains strict control over tourism, with only about 10,000 visitors granted entry each year. Those fortunate enough to obtain a visa must navigate a complex approval process overseen by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

For the select few who gain access, Turkmenistan offers a range of captivating attractions beyond its marble-clad cities. One of the most famous is the "Gates of Hell," a fiery crater that has been burning since 1971 when a gas exploration accident ignited a vast underground methane reserve.

The country's international relations are equally intriguing. Turkmenistan's leadership has historically maintained a policy of neutrality and isolation, limiting foreign influence and media access. This approach has earned the nation comparisons to North Korea in terms of its hermetic nature and limited global engagement.

Aspect Description Government Authoritarian presidential republic Current President Serdar Berdimuhamedow (since 2022) Population Approximately 6 million Capital Ashgabat

In recent years, there have been subtle signs of Turkmenistan cautiously opening up to the outside world. International professionals, such as renowned surgeon Diego González Rivas, have been granted access to share their expertise. These rare glimpses into the country offer valuable insights into its development and potential for future engagement with the global community.

As Turkmenistan continues to evolve under new leadership, the world watches with curiosity to see how this enigmatic nation will balance its unique cultural identity with the pressures of modernization and global integration. For now, it remains a land of white cars, marble cities, and captivating mysteries, inviting those bold enough to explore its hidden wonders.