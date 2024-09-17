Hubble Captures a Breathtaking View of NGC 1559 in the Reticulum Constellation

The Hubble Space Telescope has once again provided a stunning image of a distant galaxy, this time focusing on NGC 1559, a barred spiral galaxy located about 35 million light-years away in the southern constellation Reticulum.

The detailed composite image showcases the galaxy’s active star-forming regions and is the result of ten individual photographs taken by Hubble. This new view offers astronomers and the public a rare glimpse into the processes governing the life cycle of stars in distant galaxies.

A Glimpse Into NGC 1559’s Star-Forming Activity

The new image of NGC 1559 is the product of Hubble’s impressive ability to capture light across a wide range of wavelengths. By using ten separate images, each filtered to collect light from specific wavelengths—ranging from ultraviolet at 275 nanometers to near-infrared at 1600 nanometers—the telescope reveals critical information about various astrophysical processes.

One of the standout features of the image is the vivid red and pink areas that trace active star formation within the galaxy. These regions emit a specific kind of light known as H-alpha light, produced by ionized hydrogen atoms. This light is key to identifying the H II regions, the zones where new stars are born. NASA/ESA explains that “filtering to detect only this light provides a reliable means to detect areas of star formation… shown in this image by the bright red and pink colors of the blossoming patches filling NGC 1559’s spiral arms.” This ability to isolate regions of star formation is crucial for understanding the life cycle of stars and the evolution of galaxies like NGC 1559.

The level of detail in Hubble’s images allows scientists to map these regions with unprecedented clarity. New stars in molecular clouds, which consist mostly of hydrogen gas, emit large amounts of ultraviolet light. This ultraviolet radiation ionizes the surrounding gas, causing the H II regions to glow in the distinctive H-alpha light, marking the presence of new stellar activity.

Collaborative Efforts Behind the Imagery

The breathtaking image of NGC 1559 is the result of more than a decade of scientific observations. Over the years, six separate observing programs have contributed to the data used to create this image. These programs, which have been active from 2009 through 2024, were led by teams of astronomers with diverse research goals. These goals ranged from studying ionized gas and tracking star formation, to investigating supernova remnants and monitoring variable stars. One of the broader scientific pursuits connected to these programs includes efforts to refine the measurement of the Hubble constant, which is essential for determining the expansion rate of the universe.

What makes these observations particularly valuable is that they are stored in the Hubble archive. This open-access archive allows scientists from around the world, as well as the public, to use the collected data for both research and outreach. According to the report, “the data from all of these observations live on in the Hubble archive, available for anyone to use—not only for new science but also to create spectacular images like this one.” This accessibility highlights the collaborative nature of modern astronomy and Hubble’s ongoing contribution to the field.

Expanding the View with the James Webb Space Telescope

While Hubble has captured an extraordinary image of NGC 1559, astronomers are also utilizing the more advanced capabilities of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) to study the galaxy in even greater detail. With its ability to observe in near- and mid-infrared wavelengths, JWST complements Hubble’s observations by revealing different aspects of the galaxy’s structure and the processes occurring within it. The James Webb Space Telescope is capable of peering deeper into the galaxy’s dust-filled regions, where Hubble’s optical instruments may not be able to penetrate.

An image from Webb (featured alongside Hubble’s in the source article) offers a fresh perspective on NGC 1559 by capturing it in both near- and mid-infrared light. This technique allows researchers to study the barred spiral galaxy’s central region, revealing details about the distribution of stars, gas, and dust that are otherwise invisible to Hubble’s instruments. As NASA and ESA note, this collaborative approach using both Hubble and JWST is revolutionizing our understanding of galaxies like NGC 1559. These complementary observations are essential for piecing together the full picture of how galaxies evolve and function.

This partnership between the two powerful space telescopes ensures that astronomers can continue to explore galaxies in unprecedented detail, using the best technology available. As a result, our knowledge of cosmic structures and the forces shaping them is steadily advancing.

