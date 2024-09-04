Brutal Heatwave with Extreme Temperatures Set to Fry U.S. West as Summer Sets Records

0 Shares WhatsApp

A relentless heatwave is expected to sweep across the U.S. West this week, intensifying what has already been a blistering summer. Southern California, Arizona, and Nevada are bracing for some extreme temperatures of the season, with tens of millions of people under excessive heat warnings. The National Weather Service (NWS) predicts the heat will peak from Wednesday through the weekend.

Extreme Temperatures Forecasted to Scorch the US

In Los Angeles, temperatures are projected to approach 100°F (37.7°C), with inland areas nearing 110°F (43.3°C) or even higher. The NWS warned of “dangerously hot conditions” with temperatures ranging from 95°F to 110°F (35°C to 43°C), particularly on Thursday and Friday. Additionally, warm overnight temperatures are expected to offer little relief.

In desert areas like Palm Springs, residents could experience several days of temperatures exceeding 110°F (43.3°C). Death Valley, already enduring its hottest summer on record, could see temperatures soar to 118°F (47.7°C) by Friday.

Heat Advisory in effect NOW until 6 PM today for San Francisco, especially along the Bay Shore and the Mission District. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/qGJQBRxKWu — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) September 3, 2024

Even typically cooler regions, such as San Francisco, are expected to be unusually warm, with temperatures rising at least 13°F above average, prompting the NWS to issue a heat advisory for the area.

“This heatwave is expected to last about four days, and it’s hotter and longer than many of the others we’ve seen.” Meteorologist Mike Wofford explained to the Los Angeles Times.

A Record-Breaking Summer

This prolonged heatwave adds to an already punishing summer for the region. July set record-high temperatures across California, with an average of 81.7°F (27.6°C) statewide. Several cities experienced extended periods of temperatures above 100°F (38°C), and many broke long-standing records during July’s intense heatwave.

The situation has been similarly dire in other southwestern states. Las Vegas endured its hottest July on record, including a record-breaking 120°F (48.8°C) day. Phoenix, Arizona, marked its 100th consecutive day of temperatures above 100°F (38°C) on Monday, surpassing a previous streak from the 1990s.

Fire Risk Grows as Heat Intensifies

The extreme heat, combined with abundant dry vegetation left by a wet winter, has created ideal conditions for wildfires. The ongoing fire season has already been severe, with Oregon witnessing its most destructive year to date, with nearly 1.5 million acres scorched by mid-August.

Wildfires continue to burn across the West, from Washington to Arizona. California has been fighting the Park Fire, the fourth-largest in the state’s history, since mid-July, though it is now nearly fully contained.

Though there was brief respite from the extreme temperatures in recent weeks, fire officials remain concerned about the risk of wildfires continuing into fall. Dan Mallia, a firefighter with a special U.S. Forest Service crew, emphasized the ongoing challenge.

“We’re halfway through the season, and it’s been incredibly busy,” he told The Guardian. “We still have three more months to go, and it’s been mentally and physically exhausting.”

As the heatwave stretches on, experts warn that the heightened fire risk will persist, compounding the dangers already faced by millions across the West.