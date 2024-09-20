Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS: A Spectacular Celestial Event Approaches – Here’s When and Where to See It

15 Shares WhatsApp

Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS), discovered in January 2023, is on its way to becoming one of the most remarkable astronomical spectacles of the year. As it approaches its closest points to the Sun and Earth, this comet will be visible to the naked eye and promises to captivate skywatchers across the globe. With predictions of a dazzling tail and increased brightness, Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS may even rival the brilliance of planets like Jupiter or Venus during its peak visibility.

Viewing Highlights: When and Where to Watch the Comet

Comet A3 will be most visible during late September and throughout October 2024. The two key dates for skywatchers are September 27 and October 12:

September 27, 2024 : This is the date of the comet’s perihelion , when it will pass closest to the Sun. At this time, the comet will be visible primarily in the Southern Hemisphere , just before sunrise. It will be positioned in the constellation Leo and will shine brightest as it skims closest to our star, at a distance of around 36.4 million miles (58.6 million kilometers).

: This is the date of the comet’s , when it will pass closest to the Sun. At this time, the comet will be visible primarily in the , just before sunrise. It will be positioned in the constellation and will shine brightest as it skims closest to our star, at a distance of around 36.4 million miles (58.6 million kilometers). October 12, 2024: The comet will reach its closest approach to Earth, passing roughly 44 million miles away. Observers in the Northern Hemisphere will have their best chance to see it after sunset. At this point, the comet will be in the constellation Ophiuchus, located above the western horizon.

The comet is expected to be a prominent object in the night sky, with estimates placing it among the 50 brightest objects visible. Some forecasts are more optimistic, suggesting it could be even more brilliant than Jupiter, which would make it a breathtaking sight.

The Comet’s Dazzling Tail and Forward Scattering Phenomenon

One of the most anticipated aspects of Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS is its tail, which could be particularly striking. As with most comets, the tail is composed of dust and ice particles that are ejected as the comet’s nucleus heats up near the Sun. What sets Comet A3 apart, however, is the possibility that it may have two distinct tails—one white and one blue—depending on how the material reacts to solar radiation.

Astronomers also expect a phenomenon known as forward scattering to enhance the comet’s visibility. This occurs when light from the Sun is scattered directly back toward Earth, making the comet appear brighter than it otherwise might. As a result, Jamie Carter, writing for Forbes, explains that this orientation in the solar system “should play in our favor” and may result in the comet reflecting more light toward Earth, enhancing its visibility during its peak brightness.

Tips for the Best Viewing Experience

To maximize your chances of seeing this rare celestial event, it’s important to plan ahead. Observing Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS will require favorable conditions, especially during its perihelion and closest approach to Earth. Here are a few tips:

Find a dark sky location: Light pollution can greatly diminish the spectacle of a comet. Head to a place with minimal artificial lighting, such as a Dark Sky Reserve or a remote area away from city lights. Clear skies are essential: Viewing a comet, particularly when it’s low on the horizon, is highly dependent on weather conditions. Ensure you have clear skies for the best possible view. Observe just before sunrise or after sunset: For viewers in the Southern Hemisphere, the comet will be visible before dawn between September 27 and October 2. After October 9, those in the Northern Hemisphere should look to the western sky after sunset. Use binoculars or a telescope: While Comet A3 is expected to be visible to the naked eye, using a small telescope or even binoculars can enhance the experience by revealing more details, such as the structure of the tail.

Astronaut’s View from the International Space Station

As Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS approaches perihelion, astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) have already had the chance to glimpse this extraordinary sight. Matthew Dominick, an astronaut aboard the ISS, shared a stunning video of the comet rising from the edge of Earth as seen from the station’s cupola window. In his post on X (formerly Twitter), he remarked, “So far Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS looks like a fuzzy star to the naked eye looking out the cupola windows. But with a 200mm, f2 lens at 1/8s exposure you can really start to see it. This comet is going to make for some really cool images as it gets closer to the sun. For now, a timelapse preview.”

So far Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS looks like a fuzzy star to the naked eye looking out the cupola windows. But with a 200mm, f2 lens at 1/8s exposure you can really start to see it. This comet is going to make for some really cool images as it gets closer to the sun. For now a… pic.twitter.com/JstaSLJ4Ui — Matthew Dominick (@dominickmatthew) September 19, 2024

Dominick’s unique vantage point offers a breathtaking perspective of the comet, which currently appears as a small, fuzzy dot without the aid of magnification. As it approaches the Sun, however, the comet is expected to brighten significantly, providing even more opportunities for extraordinary imagery from space and Earth alike.

Why Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS is a Once-in-a-lifetime Event

Comet A3 is not just another comet—it’s a long-period comet originating from the Oort Cloud, a distant region of our solar system filled with icy bodies and comets. With an orbital period of approximately 80,000 years, this comet has spent most of its time in the outer reaches of the solar system. Its passage through the inner solar system in 2024 marks the only opportunity in our lifetimes to witness it.

Discovered independently by astronomers at China’s Tsuchinshan Observatory and South Africa’s Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS), the comet’s journey offers a rare glimpse of a visitor from the farthest reaches of space. As Dr. Alfredo Carpineti from IFLScience notes, the comet is “just a day away from its closest encounter with the Sun,” and predictions of it being visible to the naked eye have already been confirmed. For several days after its perihelion, the comet will only be visible before dawn, but starting on October 9, it should be easily spotted at sunset.