China’s Ambitious Plan to Build a Moon Base at the Lunar South Pole by 2035

China has unveiled its detailed plans to establish a permanent moon base at the lunar south pole by 2035, a bold move that underscores the nation’s growing ambitions in space exploration.

This project, known as the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS), is being developed in collaboration with Russia and aims to construct a series of bases both on the lunar surface and in orbit. The base will be built in two phases, with the first phase focused on robotic construction and the second phase creating an extensive lunar network that will support long-term human habitation by the middle of the century.

A Two-Phase Approach to Lunar Colonization

China’s plan for the ILRS follows a two-phase timeline, with completion of the initial phase expected by 2035. This phase will involve the launch of five super heavy-lift rockets between 2030 and 2035, which will deliver the components needed to build a robotic moon base at the lunar south pole. These missions will lay the groundwork for the construction of a more advanced base capable of supporting human life, which is expected to be operational by 2050. During a presentation at the International Deep Space Exploration Conference in Anhui, China, Wu Yanhua, the chief designer of China’s deep space exploration project, provided further details of the plan.

Wu described the extended model of the moon base as a “comprehensive lunar station network that utilizes the lunar orbit station as its central hub and the south pole station as its primary base,” adding that this extended network would include exploration nodes at the lunar equator and on the far side of the moon. Power for the base will be supplied by a combination of solar, radioisotope, and nuclear generators, while communication between the moon and Earth will be facilitated by high-speed lunar surface networks.

Wu also emphasized that the ILRS project is not merely about building a lunar base. It is seen as a crucial step toward enabling future human missions to Mars. “The lunar base will provide us with the foundation to test technologies for long-duration space exploration and, eventually, crewed missions to Mars,” Wu explained.

During the same conference, Senegal became the latest country to join the ILRS project, bringing the total number of participating nations to 13. This partnership highlights China’s efforts to internationalize its space initiatives, as it continues to attract partners from Asia, Europe, and Africa. However, the ILRS stands in direct competition with NASA’s Artemis program, which also aims to establish a base camp at the lunar south pole and return humans to the moon by the end of the decade.

Lava Tubes: A Key to Sustainable Lunar Habitation?

In addition to its plans for a moon base, China is also investigating the potential of lunar lava tubes as ideal locations for long-term human habitation. Lava tubes, formed by ancient volcanic activity, are tunnels beneath the moon’s surface that offer natural protection from cosmic radiation, micrometeorite impacts, and the extreme temperature fluctuations that occur on the moon. This protection makes lava tubes an attractive option for building lunar bases, especially as China moves toward establishing a more permanent human presence on the moon.

A recent series of papers published in the Journal of Deep Space Exploration detailed China’s interest in lava tubes and their potential as future lunar habitats. The papers propose using mobile robots equipped with 3D imaging and navigation systems to explore the entrances of these lava tubes. The research calls for a multi-stage approach to exploration, starting with surface rovers that would map the entrances to the tubes, followed by smaller robots or drones that could enter and explore the interiors of the tunnels.

“Lava tubes represent almost ideal habitats,” said Clive Neal, a professor of lunar science at the University of Notre Dame, in a discussion of China’s research. “They provide protection from micro and some macro meteoroid bombardment, the thermal swings between night and day, and primary and secondary radiation. Any habitat on the Moon must be buried several meters below the surface; otherwise, humans will be at severe risk of harm.”

China’s exploration of lava tubes is part of its broader strategy to enhance the sustainability of lunar missions. These natural shelters could enable long-term habitation by using in-situ resources, such as lunar soil, to construct habitats within the tubes. However, challenges remain, including the difficulty of safely entering and exiting these underground tunnels with large equipment and personnel, as well as ensuring the structural integrity of the tubes for human habitation.

China’s Lunar Strategy: A Wake-Up Call for the U.S.?

As China accelerates its lunar ambitions, many experts see this as a direct challenge to the United States’ space leadership. According to Clive Neal, China’s systematic approach to lunar exploration should be a wake-up call for the U.S. space program. “With the cancellation of VIPER, the United States has basically ceded leadership in lunar resource exploration,” Neal said. The VIPER mission, which was designed to explore water-ice at the lunar south pole, was seen as a crucial step in NASA’s Artemis program, but its cancellation has left the U.S. behind in the race to develop lunar resources.

In contrast, China is actively preparing for its Chang’e-7 and Chang’e-8 missions, which will focus on prospecting for lunar volatiles and testing 3D printing technologies for building structures on the moon. These missions, scheduled for 2026 and 2028, are part of China’s long-term plan to establish a human-tended lunar outpost.

Neal added, “China will get to set a precedent on how lunar resources are used because they have a plan. If we want to have a vibrant cislunar economy underpinned by lunar resources, VIPER should be the first in a series of rover missions, not only for water ice, but for helium-3, rare earth elements, and platinum group elements.”

The Global Race to the Moon

China’s International Lunar Research Station is part of a broader global effort to return to the moon and establish a long-term human presence. As both China and NASA ramp up their lunar ambitions, the moon is quickly becoming a focal point for international competition and collaboration. China’s focus on lava tubes and the development of in-situ resource utilization technologies marks a significant step forward in the effort to make lunar habitation a reality.

With its advanced planning, international partnerships, and focus on sustainability, China is positioning itself as a major player in the new era of lunar exploration. As China moves ahead with its moon base plans, it remains to be seen how the global landscape of space exploration will evolve—and whether the United States can rise to meet the challenge.