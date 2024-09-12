Aurora Alert: Spectacular Northern Lights Expected Tonight—Here’s Where to Watch

On the night of September 12, 2024, solar storms are expected to ignite auroras across parts of the Northern Hemisphere, giving skywatchers in northern U.S. states and Canada a chance to witness the Northern Lights. Thanks to an intensified geomagnetic storm, this rare celestial event could reach areas farther south than usual.

The Science Behind Auroras and Solar Storms

Auroras are created when charged particles from the sun collide with Earth’s magnetic field, following massive bursts of energy known as coronal mass ejections (CMEs). These solar eruptions send streams of plasma into space, and when they interact with Earth’s magnetic shield, particles are drawn toward the poles. Once these particles hit the ionosphere, they excite oxygen and nitrogen atoms, causing the beautiful glowing curtains of light we recognize as auroras.

Solar storms like the one happening tonight are tied to the sun’s 11-year solar cycle, which peaks with increased sunspot activity and a higher frequency of solar flares. As we near the solar maximum—predicted to occur between 2024 and 2026—more frequent and intense auroras are expected. According to NOAA, tonight’s storm has reached a G3 level, meaning it’s strong enough to push auroral activity farther south than typical, increasing the chances of a widespread display.

NOAA’s Erica Grow Cei noted, “All the stars have to align” for the event to be visible over broader areas, but the upgraded geomagnetic activity means regions much farther from the poles could be treated to this mesmerizing light show.

Where the Northern Lights Could be Visible

While the auroras are commonly associated with the polar regions, tonight’s stronger-than-usual storm could extend their reach into parts of the continental U.S.. Alaska, Washington, Montana, North Dakota, and Minnesota are the prime spots for catching the display, but there’s also a good chance that Wisconsin, Michigan, and parts of New York and Illinois may catch a glimpse if conditions are ideal. For those in the far north, such as Canada or Alaska, the spectacle will likely be more vivid and easier to see.

The key to spotting the Northern Lights is avoiding light pollution. For the best chance of seeing the auroras, NOAA recommends heading to rural areas away from city lights and looking for clear, open skies. Higher elevations, such as hills or mountain tops, can also improve your viewing chances. In the past, people living even further south have managed to catch faint glows during storms of this intensity, so it’s worth stepping outside even if you’re not in a typical viewing region.

This solar storm is being measured by the Kp index, a geomagnetic scale that ranges from 0 to 9. Tonight’s Kp index is forecasted to reach 7, signaling that the auroras could be particularly bright and visible beyond their usual range. This index, which measures disturbances in Earth’s magnetic field, plays a key role in predicting how far south the auroras will extend.

How to Best View and Photograph the Auroras

Seeing the Northern Lights is a bit like chasing a fleeting, ethereal moment, but there are some tips to maximize your chances. As with any celestial event, weather conditions are crucial—clear skies are a must. Monitoring local forecasts for cloud cover will help you pick the best viewing spot, and avoiding light pollution is essential. The lights are most likely to appear between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., but they can sometimes show up earlier or later depending on geomagnetic conditions.

Capturing the auroras on camera is a bit easier than it used to be, thanks to advances in smartphone technology. Most modern smartphones now have night mode, which can capture long-exposure shots in low light. Even when the auroras are faint, smartphone cameras may reveal colors and patterns that the naked eye can’t easily detect. Set your phone on a stable surface or tripod to avoid shaking, and use a slow shutter speed to capture the best possible image.

Though the Northern Lights can be a subtle phenomenon, appearing as faint glows at first, tonight’s G3-level storm could create more vibrant and expansive displays, particularly for those closer to the northern regions. With this in mind, having your camera ready and being in the right spot could allow you to photograph one of nature’s most breathtaking phenomena.

Solar Cycle 25 and Future Aurora Activity

This event is part of a broader trend tied to Solar Cycle 25, which began in December 2019. Solar cycles last about 11 years, and during the peak of the cycle—called the solar maximum—the sun experiences more frequent solar flares and coronal mass ejections. These eruptions lead to the geomagnetic storms responsible for auroras. NASA predicts that the current cycle will reach its maximum between late 2024 and 2026, meaning that events like tonight’s aurora will become more frequent over the next two years.

In August 2024, sunspot activity reached its highest monthly average since 2003, signaling that we are approaching the cycle’s peak. As solar activity ramps up, geomagnetic storms will likely continue to occur more frequently, giving skywatchers multiple opportunities to see the Northern Lights in places where they are rarely visible.

For now, tonight’s storm offers a perfect opportunity to step outside and witness a celestial phenomenon that has fascinated humanity for centuries, all while looking forward to more displays as Solar Cycle 25 progresses.

