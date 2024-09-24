Astronaut Captures Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas From The Iss As It Nears Closest Approach To The Sun

1 Shares WhatsApp

Matthew Dominick, a NASA astronaut currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS), has captured a stunning time-lapse of Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS (C/2023 A3). This rare celestial event, captured from space, shows the comet making its approach toward the Sun, as it brightens and becomes visible to the naked eye. The comet, first discovered in 2023, is rapidly gaining attention as it promises to become one of the brightest objects in the sky in the coming weeks.

A Stunning View from The ISS

The footage recorded by Dominick offers a rare and breathtaking view of Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS rising from the Earth’s horizon. Dominick captured the video from the cupola window of the ISS, a vantage point that provides unparalleled views of space and the planet below. In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Dominick explained: “So far, Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS looks like a fuzzy star to the naked eye looking out the cupola windows. But with a 200mm, f2 lens at 1/8s exposure, you can really start to see it. This comet is going to make for some really cool images as it gets closer to the sun. For now, a time-lapse preview.”

The comet is still relatively dim to the naked eye, but with the aid of a 200mm lens, Dominick was able to capture the comet's gaseous tail and its motion across the sky as it approaches perihelion, the closest point in its orbit to the Sun. The video, along with stunning images of auroras and meteor trails, is part of Dominick's astrophotography projects from space, showcasing unique cosmic phenomena from a perspective only a few humans have experienced.

The Discovery and Journey of Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS

Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS was co-discovered in January 2023 by the Tsuchinshan Observatory (also known as the Purple Mountain Observatory in China) and the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS). Initially classified as an asteroid, subsequent observations revealed that it was, in fact, a comet, estimated to be between 1 and 2 kilometers in diameter. The comet’s retrograde orbit, meaning it travels in the opposite direction to most planets and other celestial objects, has been of particular interest to astronomers tracking its movement.

The comet is believed to originate from the Oort Cloud, a distant and icy region that surrounds the solar system, thought to be the home of many long-period comets. Objects from the Oort Cloud can take millions of years to complete an orbit around the Sun. Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS, with its distinctive path, is likely on a one-time journey toward the inner solar system before it is flung back into interstellar space, possibly never to return.

Increasing Visibility and Potential Brightness

The excitement surrounding Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS has steadily grown over the past year. When first discovered, it was extremely faint, visible only through powerful telescopes. By mid-2024, however, the comet had brightened significantly, making it detectable through medium-sized telescopes. Now, as it approaches perihelion on September 27, 2024, it has crossed the threshold for naked-eye visibility.

Dominick's imagery from space comes at a time when the comet is expected to become even more visible. According to Dr. Alfredo Carpineti, writing for IFLScience, "The comet has crossed the brightness threshold to be visible to the naked eye," although currently, from Earth, it may still appear as "a fuzzy dot." With modest magnification, however, viewers can begin to appreciate its full beauty, including its tail and the bright coma surrounding its nucleus. Carpineti notes that the best time to view the comet will be in early October, with the October 9th window being particularly promising for skywatchers.

A Cosmic Show in October

The comet’s upcoming passage offers skywatchers a rare opportunity to observe what could become a bright and striking object in the night sky. As the comet continues toward the Sun, it may reach a brightness comparable to some of the brightest planets. Conservative estimates suggest that Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS could rank among the top 50 brightest objects visible in the sky, while more optimistic predictions suggest it may become as bright as Jupiter or even Venus, two of the most luminous celestial bodies.

After its perihelion, the comet will continue to brighten as it makes its closest approach to Earth on October 12, 2024. During this period, the comet may be visible around sunset, particularly in the Northern Hemisphere, providing a dramatic display for stargazers. The comet’s passage will also be closely watched by astronomers for any signs of disintegration, a fate that has been speculated but not yet confirmed. Earlier in 2024, there were concerns that the comet might break apart as it neared the Sun, but recent observations indicate that it has remained intact, at least for now.

A Once-in-a-Lifetime Event

Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS is set to provide a dazzling spectacle in the sky over the coming weeks, but this opportunity will be fleeting. Given its current trajectory, the comet will not return to the solar system for millions of years, if at all. Dr. Carpineti of IFLScience emphasizes the unique nature of this event, urging skywatchers to seize the moment: “The hope now is it will get much brighter during the encounter... Keep your eyes to the sky.”

As it passes between the Sun and Earth, the dust particles from the comet's tail could scatter sunlight, further enhancing its brightness. This effect may create a "surge" in luminosity, making it even more prominent in the sky. Some astronomers predict that on October 9, this brightness could make it one of the most easily visible objects in the evening sky. Whatever its final appearance, the comet’s journey through the inner solar system is a rare astronomical event, and one that will not be repeated in our lifetimes.

For those hoping to catch a glimpse of Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS, October presents the best window of opportunity, as the comet makes its way past Earth and continues on its voyage into the depths of space. Whether viewed from the ground or, for a lucky few, from space, this comet promises to be a highlight of 2024’s astronomical calendar.