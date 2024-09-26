Ancient rock paintings in Amazon reveal extinct species 2,000 years before scientific identification

0 Shares WhatsApp

Ancient rock paintings discovered in the Amazon have unveiled extinct species a remarkable 2,000 years before their scientific identification. This groundbreaking revelation sheds light on the profound knowledge indigenous peoples possessed about their environment long before modern scientific methods emerged.

Unveiling prehistoric creatures through indigenous art

In the heart of South Africa's Karoo region, a fascinating discovery has captivated researchers. A rock painting created between 1821 and 1835 by the San people, hunter-gatherers with a rich cultural heritage, depicts an animal with curved tusks. This enigmatic creature, long thought to be a mythological representation, has now been linked to an extinct species of dicynodont.

Julien Benoit, a paleontologist from the University of Witwatersrand, proposes that this artwork is inspired by fossil remains of dicynodontes. These imposing herbivores, which roamed the Earth approximately 200 million years ago, predate even the dinosaurs. Their fossils are abundant in the Karoo, once a lush ecosystem teeming with diverse life forms.

This connection between prehistoric fossils and artistic expression raises intriguing questions about how the San interpreted these ancient remains. It suggests that indigenous communities had a profound understanding of extinct creatures long before Western science formally described them in 1845.

Rock paintings of the Horned Serpent panel.

A, general view.

B, close-up of the section depicted in plate 39 of Stow and Bleek.

C, close-up of the tusked animal.

D, close-up of the warriors painted below the Horned Serpent panel.

E, close-up of the warriors painted to the right of the panel.

© Julien Benoit, 2024

Indigenous knowledge and scientific discovery

The study, published in PLOS ONE, challenges long-held assumptions about the origins of paleontological knowledge. It demonstrates that the San people likely discovered and interpreted fossil remains decades before Richard Owen's scientific description of dicynodonts in 1845. This revelation underscores the importance of integrating indigenous knowledge into scientific research.

Archaeological evidence supports this theory, with stone tools found at fossil-rich sites indicating that the San were intimately familiar with their surroundings. Their keen observational skills allowed them to incorporate these ancient remnants into their cultural and spiritual beliefs, transforming them into mythical creatures or "rain animals" - supernatural beings central to their traditions.

This integration of fossils into San art and mythology showcases their ability to interpret and derive meaning from ancient remains, long before the advent of modern paleontology. It's a testament to their deep connection with the natural world and their capacity to perceive a distant past populated by now-extinct giant creatures.

Spiritual significance and ritualistic practices

"Rain animals" play a crucial role in San beliefs and rituals, particularly in arid environments like the Karoo. These mythological creatures were thought to possess the power to traverse the realm of the dead and bring life-giving rain. Shamanic ceremonies involved entering deep trances to symbolically capture these entities and bring them back to the world of the living.

The representation of a dicynodont in San rock art could carry profound spiritual connotations. As an extinct species, it would be inherently connected to death, potentially enhancing its symbolic power as a creature from the spirit world. This connection might have imbued it with special mystical properties in San rituals.

Benoit suggests that fossil animals, in their state of eternal death, could serve as a bridge between the living and the dead - a concept deeply rooted in shamanic practices. The San likely viewed these fossils as sacred artifacts imbued with power, capable of uniting the distant past with their present through rain-making rituals.

Aspect San Interpretation Scientific Understanding Fossil Remains Sacred artifacts, "rain animals" Extinct species (dicynodonts) Time Frame Mythical past ~200 million years ago Significance Spiritual, ritualistic Paleontological evidence

Bridging ancient wisdom and modern science

The study conducted by Julien Benoit reveals the extent to which indigenous paleontological knowledge, particularly that of the San people, has been underestimated. Contrary to the notion that only modern researchers "discovered" these ancient creatures, the San had their own interpretation of the fossils they encountered in their environment.

This research highlights the importance of :

Recognizing indigenous contributions to scientific understanding

Integrating traditional knowledge into modern research methodologies

Acknowledging the deep connection between ancient cultures and their natural surroundings

Reexamining historical artifacts through an interdisciplinary lens

Similar cases have been documented in North America, where Native American tribes incorporated dinosaur fossils into their oral traditions and creation myths. This global pattern suggests that indigenous societies worldwide had an intuitive grasp of extinct fauna, often attributing profound cultural and spiritual significance to these discoveries.

By overlooking this type of knowledge for so long, researchers have underestimated the intelligence and curiosity of indigenous peoples. The integration of these discoveries into art and myths demonstrates the depth of their understanding of the distant past, based on keen observations of their natural environment.

As we continue to unravel the mysteries of our planet's history, it becomes increasingly clear that bridging the gap between ancient wisdom and modern scientific methods can lead to remarkable insights. The San people's rock art serves as a powerful reminder that knowledge can take many forms, and that our understanding of the world is enriched when we embrace diverse perspectives.