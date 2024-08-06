New Study Reveals Venus’ Geological Features Share Surprising Similarities to Early Earth

New research suggests that Venus, often considered Earth’s hostile twin, may share a geological history with our planet.

Scientists have identified that Venus’ extensive plateaus, called tesserae, might have formed through processes similar to those that created Earth’s earliest continents billions of years ago.

This groundbreaking discovery has significant implications for our understanding of planetary evolution and the potential for tectonic activity on other planets.

Discovering Venus’ Tectonic Past

Led by Associate Professor Fabio Capitanio from the Monash University School of Earth, Atmosphere and Environment, the international study was conducted in collaboration with NASA and published in Nature Geoscience.

The research team used high-performance computer simulations and data from NASA’s Magellan spacecraft to model the formation of Ishtar Terra, Venus‘ largest plateau. Ishtar Terra, with its vast expanse and towering mountains, provided an ideal subject for studying Venusian geology.

The computer models revealed that Ishtar Terra and other tesserae may have formed through processes akin to the creation of Earth’s cratons, which are the ancient cores of our continents. These cratons were formed billions of years ago through tectonic processes that involved the thinning and melting of the Earth’s surface, allowing molten rock to rise and create elevated regions.

Similarly, the models suggested that Venus’ surface could thin and melt due to its unique geological conditions, causing molten rock to rise and form extensive plateaus. Over time, the mantle’s resistance would lead to cooling and the creation of high plains surrounded by folded mountain belts.

“We did not expect Venus, with its scorching 460 C surface temperature and lack of plate tectonics, to possess such complex geological features,” said Associate Professor Capitanio. This discovery challenges existing theories about planetary evolution and indicates that Venus may have experienced tectonic activity similar to early Earth.

The Significance of Ishtar Terra

Ishtar Terra, a vast plateau on Venus, is surrounded by mountain belts with elevations comparable to the Himalayas. This region’s crust is thick, akin to Earth’s cratons. On Earth, such features typically result from tectonic plate interactions, where plates collide and create mountains and other geological formations. The discovery that Venus’ Ishtar Terra may have formed through similar processes suggests that Venus might have experienced tectonic activity in its past.

The study’s computer models indicated that the planet’s surface could thin and melt due to low strength, causing molten rock to rise and form elevated areas. As the mantle’s resistance increased over time, the surface would cool and solidify, creating high plains surrounded by folded belts, much like Earth’s early continents. This process mirrors the formation of Earth’s cratons, which hold crucial clues about the emergence of topography, atmosphere, and even life.

“This finding provides a fascinating new perspective on Venus and its potential links to early Earth,” Capitanio stated. The research indicates that the dynamics of Venus’ past may have been more similar to Earth’s than previously thought. Understanding the formation of these “continents” on Venus could shed light on the evolution of rocky planets, including Earth.

Implications for Planetary Evolution

Understanding the formation of these geological features on Venus could provide significant insights into the evolution of rocky planets. Earth’s cratons hold crucial clues about the emergence of topography, atmosphere, and even life. By studying similar features on Venus, scientists hope to unlock secrets of Earth’s early history. This comparative planetology approach helps scientists develop a broader understanding of how planetary bodies evolve and the conditions that lead to tectonic activity.

The implications of this research extend beyond Venus, offering new perspectives on the geological history of other rocky planets in our solar system and beyond. The study suggests that planets without active plate tectonics today, like Venus, could still have experienced significant tectonic activity in their past. This understanding can influence the search for life on other planets, as tectonic activity is often linked to the conditions necessary for life.

“Our research has paved the way for future missions to Venus, such as DAVINCI, VERITAS, and EnVision,” Capitanio concluded.

These missions aim to provide further insights into Venus’ geological history and its connection to Earth, potentially revealing more about the processes that shaped our own planet. The research underscores the importance of continued exploration and study of Venus, as it holds valuable clues to the early history of our solar system.