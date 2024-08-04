Tropical Storm Debby Threatens Catastrophic Flooding: Florida and Georgia on High Alert

Tropical Storm Debby is strengthening as it approaches the Gulf Coast, with forecasts indicating it could become a hurricane before making landfall.

Authorities in Florida and Georgia are preparing for significant impacts, including life-threatening storm surges and heavy rainfall.

Tropical Storm Debby: Path and Intensity

As of Sunday morning, Tropical Storm Debby was centered approximately 130 miles west-southwest of Tampa, moving north-northwest at 13 mph with sustained winds of 65 mph. The National Hurricane Center has warned of a “life-threatening situation” due to the potential for historic rainfall and catastrophic flooding.

Debby is expected to make landfall on the Gulf Coast by Monday, potentially as a Category 1 hurricane. The storm’s path will bring it slowly across northern Florida and southern Georgia, causing prolonged periods of heavy rainfall and increasing the risk of severe flooding and damage from strong winds.

State of Emergency in Georgia

Governor Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for all 159 counties in Georgia. This declaration allows state resources to be mobilized more quickly and efficiently to respond to the storm’s effects. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) has been monitoring the storm and preparing to support affected areas. The state operations center began working at full capacity on Sunday morning to coordinate efforts and ensure a swift response to any emergencies that may arise.

“As our agency braces for potential impacts from Tropical Storm Debby, we’d like to encourage all residents and visitors to pay attention to trusted news sources, weather alerts, and local officials,” said Chris Stallings, director of GEMA/HS.

The storm is expected to bring tropical storm winds to southern Georgia, with potential impacts including downed trees, power lines, and significant flooding. Governor Kemp has urged residents to take the storm seriously and prepare accordingly.

Florida’s Preparations and Evacuations

Florida is also taking extensive measures to prepare for Debby’s arrival. Governor Ron DeSantis has activated the Florida National Guard and the Florida State Guard to assist with humanitarian efforts and search and rescue missions. Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in parts of Pasco, Hernando, Citrus, and other counties along the Gulf Coast. Shelters have been opened in affected areas, and residents are being urged to evacuate if they are in the storm’s path.

President Joe Biden has declared an emergency in Florida, authorizing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts. “Our state agencies are prepared to respond quickly and efficiently,” said Governor DeSantis, emphasizing the importance of following evacuation orders and seeking safe shelter.

“We are absolutely going to see a lot of rainfall. We are going to see a lot of saturation. We are going to see flooding events. That is going to happen. There is also going to be power outages,” Governor DeSantis warned. The governor also noted that hazards such as strong winds, storm surge, and tornadoes can occur before landfall, even outside the forecasted “cone.”

Potential Impacts and Safety Measures

Rainfall and Flooding

Tropical Storm Debby is expected to cause considerable flash flooding across much of the southeastern U.S. throughout the week. Parts of Florida could see 6-12 inches of rain, with isolated areas receiving up to 18 inches. Southeastern Georgia and South Carolina could experience 10-20 inches of rainfall, with some areas potentially seeing up to 30 inches. The slow movement of the storm will contribute to higher rainfall totals, increasing the risk of prolonged flooding.

Storm Surge

The National Hurricane Center has issued hurricane warnings for the Big Bend region of Florida, with storm surge warnings extending from Longboat Key to Tampa Bay. The storm surge could reach up to 10 feet in some areas, posing a significant threat to coastal communities. Forecasters warned of “a danger of life-threatening storm surge inundation” in regions including Hernando Beach, Crystal River, Steinhatchee, and Cedar Key.

Wind

Debby is expected to bring strong winds that could lead to downed trees and power lines, resulting in widespread power outages. The strongest winds are likely to occur near the center of the storm as it makes landfall.

Tornadoes

There is a possibility of a few tornadoes through Monday morning, mainly over western and northern Florida and southern Georgia.

Safety Recommendations

Avoid driving or walking through standing water.

Stay away from downed power lines.

Seek shelter in a windowless, interior room or hallway on the lowest floor possible if underground shelter is not available.

Have an emergency kit ready, including water, non-perishable food, flashlights, and batteries.

Outlook for the Hurricane Season

Tropical Storm Debby is the fourth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, following Tropical Storm Alberto, Hurricane Beryl, and Tropical Storm Chris.

The season, which runs from June 1 through November 30, is expected to be particularly active this year, with forecasters raising their predictions after a record-breaking start.

The peak of the hurricane season typically occurs in September, with the most activity usually happening between mid-August and mid-October.