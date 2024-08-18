Scientists Discover Origin of the ‘Six-Mile-Wide’ Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid

0 Shares WhatsApp

The terrifying asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs? It didn't just come from anywhere in the solar system—it was hurled at us from beyond Jupiter, a distance so vast that it’s hard to even fathom.

A massive six-mile-wide monster of a space rock, this C-type asteroid crashed into Earth with such force that it triggered one of the most devastating mass extinctions in our planet’s history.

This isn't your average meteorite story—no, this one came from the dark, mysterious outskirts of the solar system. Scientists, led by Mario Fischer-Gödde from the University of Cologne, have cracked the case of this ancient killer in new research published in Science.

The shocking conclusion? This asteroid was a projectile sent straight from the outer reaches of the asteroid belt, where chaos and collisions reign supreme.

The Birth of an Extinction-Level Event: How Dinosaurs Met Their Fate

66 million years ago, this monstrous asteroid didn't just crash into Earth; it created the Chicxulub Crater, an impact zone the size of a country, hidden beneath the Yucatan Peninsula. The collision sent shockwaves through the planet, blasting an unimaginable amount of debris into the atmosphere.

What followed was nothing less than planetary chaos—a nuclear winter that froze life in its tracks, with food chains collapsing and temperatures plummeting. The result? 70 percent of all species on Earth perished, including the mighty dinosaurs.

But here’s the twist: this space rock wasn’t just another wanderer from the asteroid belt—it was a rare C-type asteroid, packed with dark, carbon-rich material from the outer solar system. Fischer-Gödde’s team revealed that this specific asteroid’s composition, using advanced ruthenium isotopes, matches up with meteorites that have crashed into Earth from the far reaches of space. This was no ordinary impact; it was an extinction engineered by a rock forged in the cold, distant corners of our cosmic neighborhood.

Where did it come from?

So where did this planet-killer originate? Fischer-Gödde’s research points to the outer asteroid belt—a chaotic ring between Mars and Jupiter. Something—perhaps a collision with another asteroid or the mysterious Yarkovsky effect—gave this deadly asteroid the final push it needed to head straight for Earth. The odds? Unfathomable. But once it was on its way, nothing could stop the devastation.

The key to unraveling this mystery was buried in a thin layer of ruthenium, a rare element scattered around the globe from the impact. Researchers painstakingly analyzed these ruthenium isotopes and made a shocking discovery: nearly 100 percent of this element in the K-Pg boundary—the geological marker of the mass extinction—came from the killer asteroid.

And it wasn’t just any asteroid. The ruthenium samples match carbonaceous meteorites that also hail from beyond Jupiter. This wasn’t a coincidence; this was a cosmic sniper shot aimed right at our planet.

The Next Big One?

This discovery changes everything we thought we knew about extinction-level events. It’s a reminder that the most lethal threats to Earth come from the unknown, far beyond our usual sphere of awareness. And if it happened once, could it happen again?