New Tarantula with Fiery Orange Backside Found in Arizona’s Enchanted Mountain Wilderness

A new species of tarantula, Aphonopelma jacobii, has been discovered in the remote forests of Arizona’s Chiricahua Mountains, a region known for its rich biodiversity and unique ecosystems.

This is the 30th species of tarantula documented in the United States, highlighting the ecological importance of the Madrean Sky Islands, where the species was found.

The discovery points to the possibility that more previously unknown tarantula species may still exist in this biodiversity hotspot.

A Surprising Discovery in the Mountains

The discovery of Aphonopelma jacobii began with a case of mistaken identity. In 2019, researchers collected several tarantulas in the Chiricahua Mountains, initially believing them to belong to the species Aphonopelma chiricahua, which is also native to the area.

However, when the spiders underwent DNA analysis, scientists uncovered genetic markers that distinguished these tarantulas from A. chiricahua, indicating they were dealing with an entirely new species. This discovery prompted researchers to return to the Chiricahua Mountains the following year to gather more samples and further study the unique characteristics of the new species.

According to Chris Hamilton, an assistant professor at the University of Idaho and co-lead author of the study, "This discovery represents the 30th species of tarantula documented from the United States." Hamilton emphasized the significance of the Chiricahua Mountains in the study of biodiversity, adding, "Aphonopelma is the most species-diverse tarantula genus on the planet, and our research continues to expand our understanding of species diversity in this incredibly important biodiversity hotspot."

Unique Features of Aphonopelma Jacobii

Aphonopelma jacobii is a striking species with a black and gray body and distinctive red hairs on its abdomen. These tarantulas live in the cooler forest regions of the Chiricahua Mountains, contrasting with the common perception that tarantulas thrive exclusively in hot desert environments.

The researchers found both male and female specimens, noting that despite their smaller size compared to other tarantula species, they possess many of the same physical characteristics, including the powerful jaws and fangs typical of tarantulas.

This new species was named in honor of Michael A. Jacobi, a dedicated tarantula researcher who helped collect some of the first specimens that led to the discovery of A. jacobii. Jacobi’s contributions were crucial in identifying this species, which now bears his name as a testament to his efforts in tarantula research and conservation.

The discovery of A. jacobii also brings attention to the Madrean Sky Islands, a chain of isolated mountain ranges that stretch from Mexico into the southwestern United States. The Chiricahua Mountains are part of this unique ecosystem, which serves as a transition zone between desert and forest environments, supporting an array of species found nowhere else in the world.

The Importance of Biodiversity in the Chiricahua Mountains

The discovery of Aphonopelma jacobii underscores the importance of continued research in the Chiricahua Mountains, an area that is becoming increasingly recognized for its rich biodiversity. These isolated mountain ranges act as refuges for species that have adapted to the cooler, forested environments, distinct from the surrounding arid deserts. The Madrean Sky Islands are considered a critical area for conservation, as many species found there, like A. jacobii, are endemic to the region.

Researchers believe that further exploration of the Chiricahua Mountains could lead to the discovery of additional new species of tarantulas and other organisms. "This region is poorly sampled," Hamilton noted, "and our findings suggest there are more species yet to be discovered."

The fact that A. jacobii was discovered in the cooler mountain forests challenges the typical association of tarantulas with desert habitats. It opens up new avenues for research into how these spiders adapt to different environmental conditions and what role they play in maintaining the ecological balance of these forests.