Nasa’s Roman Space Telescope One Step Closer To Launch After Critical Visor Test

NASA has successfully completed a series of critical tests on the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope’s “visor,” known formally as the Deployable Aperture Cover (DAC).

This large, sunshade-like component is designed to shield the telescope from unwanted light, ensuring the clarity and accuracy of its observations once it is deployed in space.

These recent tests mark an essential milestone in the telescope’s development, bringing the project one step closer to its anticipated launch.

The Role of the Deployable Aperture Cover

The Deployable Aperture Cover plays a crucial role in the Roman Space Telescope’s mission. Unlike the hard aperture covers used on earlier space telescopes like the Hubble, the DAC is made from reinforced thermal blankets and is designed to remain folded during launch. Once the telescope reaches orbit, the cover will deploy using three booms that extend upward, providing a protective shield that helps maintain the telescope’s sensitivity to faint light from distant cosmic objects.

According to Matthew Neuman, a mechanical engineer working on the DAC at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, “With a soft deployable like the Deployable Aperture Cover, it’s very difficult to model and precisely predict what it’s going to do — you just have to test it.” This underscores the importance of the environmental tests that the DAC has undergone, which simulate the extreme conditions it will face in space.

Environmental and Acoustic testing

The DAC recently underwent a series of environmental tests in NASA Goddard’s Space Environment Simulator, a massive chamber that mimics the vacuum and temperature extremes of space. During these tests, the DAC was subjected to temperatures as low as minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 70 degrees Celsius), far colder than the expected operational temperature of minus 67 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 55 degrees Celsius). This rigorous testing ensures that the DAC will function properly even in unexpectedly harsh conditions.

In addition to the thermal tests, the DAC was also exposed to acoustic testing to simulate the intense noise and vibrations it will encounter during launch. The cover was subjected to sound levels of up to 138 decibels, which is louder than a jet plane taking off at close range. These tests were critical to verify that the DAC can withstand the stresses of launch without compromising its ability to deploy once in orbit.

Brian Simpson, the project design lead for the DAC, noted, “This was probably the environmental test we were most nervous about. If there’s any reason that the Deployable Aperture Cover would stall or not completely deploy, it would be because the material became frozen stiff or stuck to itself.” The successful completion of these tests provides confidence that the DAC will perform as required, ensuring that the Roman Space Telescope can carry out its scientific mission without obstruction.

Next Steps for the Roman Space Telescope

With the environmental and acoustic tests completed, the DAC will now undergo its final phases of testing, which include measuring its natural frequency and its response to the vibrations during launch. Following these tests, the DAC will be integrated with the Roman Space Telescope’s other subsystems, including the Outer Barrel Assembly and Solar Array Sun Shield, in preparation for the telescope’s launch.

The Roman Space Telescope, managed by NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, is set to explore a wide range of astrophysical phenomena, from dark energy and dark matter to exoplanets and distant galaxies. The successful deployment of the DAC is vital for the telescope to achieve its full observational potential, ensuring that it can capture clear and precise images of the cosmos.

As the project moves closer to its final stages, the successful testing of components like the DAC highlights the meticulous engineering and testing required to prepare such a sophisticated instrument for space. These developments bring the scientific community one step closer to the wealth of discoveries that the Roman Space Telescope is expected to deliver.