Nasa Shuts Down Neowise Telescope, Ending A Decade Long Asteroid Hunting Mission

NASA has officially decommissioned the NEOWISE space telescope, marking the end of a 15-year mission that significantly advanced our understanding of near-Earth objects (NEOs) and contributed to planetary defense efforts.

Originally launched in 2009 under the name WISE (Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer), the telescope was repurposed as NEOWISE in 2013 to focus on detecting and characterizing asteroids and comets that come close to Earth.

NEOWISE’s Mission and Contributions

The NEOWISE mission began as WISE, a project designed to map the entire sky in infrared light, capturing images of some of the most distant and faint objects in the universe. Initially expected to operate for just seven months, WISE exceeded expectations with its sensitivity, leading to its extension under the new mission name, NEOWISE.

Over the years, the telescope discovered more than 200 previously unknown near-Earth objects, including 25 new comets, and provided detailed data on approximately 44,000 other celestial bodies within our solar system.

One of NEOWISE‘s most famous discoveries is the comet C/2020 F3 NEOWISE, which became a spectacular sight as it passed close to Earth in July 2020. The data collected by NEOWISE over its extended mission has been invaluable for scientists, helping to track and understand the trajectories of objects that could pose a threat to our planet.

The End of NEOWISE and the Future of Planetary Defense

The mission officially concluded on July 31, 2024, as the telescope was shut down permanently due to the increased risk posed by the sun’s peak activity, known as solar maximum.

Without the ability to maneuver itself into a higher orbit, NEOWISE has been slowly descending toward Earth and is expected to reenter the atmosphere and burn up by late 2024. This marks the end of a mission that far outlived its original lifespan and provided critical insights into our solar system.

The decommissioning of NEOWISE leaves a temporary gap in NASA’s planetary defense capabilities. Currently, no other space telescope is entirely dedicated to hunting near-Earth objects. However, NASA is already planning the launch of NEO Surveyor, a more advanced infrared telescope slated for deployment no sooner than 2027.

NEO Surveyor will continue the work of NEOWISE, offering enhanced capabilities to detect asteroids, particularly those hidden in the glare of the sun—a region that remains one of the biggest blind spots in planetary defense.

In the interim, ground-based observatories like the Catalina Sky Survey in Arizona and Pan-STARRS in Hawaii will play a crucial role in monitoring the skies for any potential threats. These observatories have been responsible for discovering the majority of known near-Earth objects, ensuring that astronomers can continue to track and predict the paths of these celestial bodies with high accuracy.

Continuing Impact and Legacy

The legacy of NEOWISE extends far beyond its discoveries and data collection. It has set a new standard for what can be achieved with space telescopes, especially when missions are extended and adapted to new purposes. The telescope’s ability to detect and study near-Earth objects has greatly enhanced our understanding of these potential threats, providing critical data that will inform future missions and efforts to protect our planet.

As scientists continue to analyze the vast amounts of data collected by NEOWISE, its contributions will likely influence not only the successor mission NEO Surveyor but also broader strategies in planetary defense. The knowledge gained from NEOWISE will serve as a foundation for future explorations and could play a vital role in safeguarding Earth from potential cosmic hazards.

While the mission of NEOWISE has come to an end, its impact on the field of astronomy and planetary defense will be felt for many years to come, and its successor promises to build on this legacy, ensuring that we remain vigilant in our efforts to detect and defend against near-Earth objects.