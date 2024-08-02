Nasa Advances Fungal Habitats For Sustainable Living On Moon And Mars

NASA is pioneering innovative approaches to space habitation with its Mycotecture Off Planet project, which aims to use fungi to grow habitats on the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

This groundbreaking research, spearheaded by scientists at NASA’s Ames Research Center, represents a significant step forward in sustainable space exploration and construction.

Fungal Habitats: A New Frontier in Space Construction

The Mycotecture Off Planet project explores the potential of using mycelia—the thread-like structures of fungi—to grow space habitats. This innovative approach leverages the natural properties of fungi to create lightweight, sustainable, and potentially self-healing structures. The project has received a Phase III award from NASA’s Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) program, providing $2 million over two years to further develop this technology.

Traditional habitat designs for Mars involve transporting all necessary materials from Earth, which is both costly and resource-intensive. As Lynn Rothschild, the principal investigator of the project, explained, “Right now, traditional habitat designs for Mars are like a turtle—carrying our homes with us on our backs—a reliable plan, but with huge energy costs.” The Mycotecture project proposes an alternative: “Instead, we can harness mycelia to grow these habitats ourselves when we get there.”

How Mycelium-Based Habitats Work

The concept involves sending dormant fungi to space, which can survive long space journeys. Upon arrival, simple, lightweight frameworks are assembled, and water is added to activate the fungi. The mycelia then grow around these frameworks, creating fully functional habitats. This method could significantly reduce the weight and resources required for transporting construction materials from Earth.

The overall design includes a three-layer dome structure. The outer layer consists of frozen water ice, which helps protect against radiation. A layer of cyanobacteria within this ice uses sunlight to produce oxygen and nutrients, which feed the inner mycelium layer. This setup not only provides structural integrity but also incorporates elements of self-sufficiency and sustainability. The fungal structure is then baked to kill the lifeform, ensuring the habitat’s durability and preventing biological contamination.

Advancements and Earth Applications

While the primary goal is to develop habitats for space, the technology also holds promise for Earth-based applications. Mycelium has been explored for various uses, including water filtration, soil carbon capture, and even as a sustainable material for construction. Fungal-based biocomposites could potentially replace concrete and cement, significantly reducing carbon emissions from the construction industry.

“NASA’s space technology team and the NIAC program unlock visionary ideas—ideas that make the impossible possible,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. “This new research is a stepping stone to our Artemis campaign as we prepare to go back to the Moon to live, to learn, to invent, to create—then venture to Mars and beyond.”

Mycelium’s potential uses are not limited to space. On Earth, this sustainable material can be used in construction to create eco-friendly buildings. Mycelium has been used as a flame retardant, to improve soil’s carbon capture ability, and to break down plastics, showcasing its versatility and environmental benefits.

Overcoming Challenges and Future Prospects

The development of mycelium-based habitats faces several challenges, including ensuring the material’s durability and resistance to space conditions. The research team is focused on optimizing the material properties and progressing toward testing in low Earth orbit. Future applications may include integration into commercial space stations or missions to the Moon and Mars.

“We are committed to advancing technologies to transport our astronauts, house our explorers, and facilitate valuable research,” said Walt Engelund, associate administrator for Programs in the Space Technology Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters. “We invest in these technologies throughout their lifecycle, recognizing their potential to help us accomplish our goals—benefiting industry, our agency, and humanity.”

The Phase III NIAC award will enable the team to continue refining their mycelium-based designs and conduct tests that simulate space conditions. These efforts are crucial for ensuring that the habitats can withstand the harsh environments of the Moon and Mars.

NASA’s Visionary Ideas Shaping Space Exploration

The Mycotecture Off Planet project exemplifies how innovative thinking and advanced research can revolutionize space exploration. By harnessing the unique properties of fungi, NASA is paving the way for more sustainable and efficient space habitation solutions. This research not only promises to enhance human space exploration but also offers potential benefits for sustainable living on Earth.

As NASA continues to push the boundaries of what is possible, projects like Mycotecture Off Planet highlight the importance of visionary ideas and early-stage research in shaping the future of space exploration. With continued support and development, mycelium-based habitats could become a cornerstone of future missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond, ensuring that humanity can live and thrive on other planets.