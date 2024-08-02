Breakthrough Study Reveals Meteorites as Main Driver of Moon’s Thin Atmosphere

Recent research conducted by scientists from MIT and the University of Chicago has revealed that the Moon’s extremely thin atmosphere, known as an exosphere, is primarily sustained by constant meteorite bombardment.

This groundbreaking study, published in Science Advances, provides crucial insights into the processes that have shaped the Moon’s atmosphere over billions of years.

Meteorite Impact Vaporization: The Dominant Process

The study, which analyzed lunar soil samples collected during NASA’s Apollo missions, determined that the Moon‘s exosphere is primarily a product of impact vaporization. This process occurs when meteorites collide with the Moon’s surface, vaporizing elements in the lunar soil and lofting them into the atmosphere. “We give a definitive answer that meteorite impact vaporization is the dominant process that creates the lunar atmosphere,” said Nicole Nie, the study’s lead author and an assistant professor at MIT.

Over the Moon’s 4.5-billion-year history, its surface has been continuously bombarded by meteorites. Initially, massive meteorites were the primary impactors, but more recently, smaller, dust-sized micrometeoroids have become the main contributors.

These impacts kick up the lunar soil, vaporizing atoms on contact and creating a tenuous atmosphere that is constantly replenished as meteorites continue to strike the surface. This constant bombardment creates a dynamic process where the atmosphere reaches a steady state, balancing between the creation and loss of atmospheric particles.

The Role of Solar Wind and Ion Sputtering

In addition to impact vaporization, the study explored the role of ion sputtering—a process involving the solar wind, which carries energetic charged particles from the sun. When these particles hit the Moon’s surface, they can transfer energy to the soil atoms, causing them to be ejected into the atmosphere. “Based on data from NASA’s Lunar Atmosphere and Dust Environment Explorer (LADEE), it seemed both processes are playing a role,” Nie explained.

However, the team’s analysis revealed that impact vaporization is the predominant process, contributing approximately 70% to the Moon’s atmosphere, while ion sputtering accounts for the remaining 30%. This quantification was achieved by measuring the isotopic ratios of volatile elements, such as potassium and rubidium, in the lunar soil samples.

The findings indicate that lighter isotopes are more likely to be lofted into the atmosphere, while heavier isotopes tend to settle back into the soil. This distinction helps in understanding the specific contributions of each process to the exosphere’s formation.

Historical Context and Methodology

NASA’s LADEE mission, launched in 2013, initially highlighted the potential roles of impact vaporization and ion sputtering in shaping the Moon’s exosphere. The mission’s data showed fluctuations in the atmospheric composition during meteorite showers and solar eclipses, suggesting the influence of both meteorite impacts and the solar wind. However, these observations were not quantitative enough to determine the dominant process.

To achieve more precise results, Nie and her colleagues analyzed 10 samples of lunar soil, each weighing about 100 milligrams. They isolated the volatile elements potassium and rubidium, dissolved the soil in acids, and used mass spectrometry to measure the isotopic ratios.

The predominance of heavy isotopes in the soil indicated that impact vaporization is the main contributor to the Moon’s atmosphere. This meticulous process involved crushing the soil samples into fine powder, purifying the elements, and using advanced techniques to accurately measure the isotopic compositions, providing definitive evidence of the processes at play.

Broader Implications for Planetary Science

The study’s findings have broader implications for understanding the atmospheres of other moons and asteroids in the solar system. “The discovery of such a subtle effect is remarkable, thanks to the innovative idea of combining potassium and rubidium isotope measurements along with careful, quantitative modeling,” said Justin Hu, a lunar soils researcher at Cambridge University.

This approach not only clarifies the Moon’s atmospheric dynamics but also offers a model that could be applied to other celestial bodies, enhancing our understanding of space weathering and atmospheric formation across the solar system.

Nie emphasized the importance of continuing to bring back samples from the Moon and other planetary bodies to gain a clearer picture of the solar system’s formation and evolution. “Without these Apollo samples, we would not be able to get precise data and measure quantitatively to understand things in more detail,” she noted. The Apollo program’s contributions continue to be invaluable, underscoring the need for future missions to return more samples for detailed analysis.

Future Research Directions

This research sets the stage for future studies aimed at understanding the atmospheric dynamics of other celestial bodies. The techniques and methodologies developed could be applied to upcoming missions targeting other moons and asteroids, providing valuable data that could reshape our understanding of the solar system’s history and the processes that govern planetary atmospheres.

Future missions may focus on gathering more diverse samples, employing even more advanced analytical techniques, and integrating data from multiple sources to build a comprehensive picture of how atmospheres are sustained and evolve over time.

