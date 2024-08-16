Hurricane Ernesto Closes in on Bermuda as a Category 2 Storm

1 Shares WhatsApp

Telegram

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest



Hurricane Ernesto has intensified into a Category 2 storm and is heading toward Bermuda, where it is expected to make a significant impact this weekend.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued warnings on Friday, urging residents and officials to prepare for Ernesto’s arrival as the storm's winds and rainbands begin to approach the island.

Storm Path and Current Conditions

As of 11 a.m. AST, Ernesto was located approximately 215 miles south-southwest of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph. The storm is moving north at 14 mph, positioning it to affect Bermuda as early as Friday evening. According to the NHC, Ernesto is projected to continue strengthening as it moves over the western Atlantic.

A hurricane warning is currently in effect for Bermuda, meaning that hurricane conditions are expected within the next 36 hours. "Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion," advised the National Weather Service. Heavy rain, powerful winds, and dangerous storm surges are expected to create hazardous conditions across the island.

Risks to Bermuda and Surrounding Regions

The primary concerns associated with Ernesto include life-threatening flash flooding, strong winds, and storm surge. Rainfall totals are expected to reach between 6 to 12 inches, with some areas potentially seeing up to 15 inches of rain. Coastal flooding could also occur as waves driven by the storm push water further inland.

"The outer bands of the storm will likely begin lashing Bermuda by Friday evening," said the NHC. Ernesto's massive size—hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center, while tropical-storm-force winds stretch out to 265 miles—means that the impacts will be felt long before the storm’s center reaches the island. Weather officials have warned that the storm surge could cause significant coastal flooding as destructive waves accompany the high winds.

Broader Impacts: Puerto Rico and U.S. Coastlines

Hurricane Ernesto is not only affecting Bermuda but also continues to cause problems across the Caribbean. Puerto Rico, which was hit by Ernesto earlier in the week, is still struggling with widespread power outages and a dangerous heat wave. On Friday morning, more than 239,000 homes and businesses remained without electricity, while temperatures climbed into the mid-90s, exacerbating the challenges faced by residents.

In response to the devastation, President Biden approved federal assistance for Puerto Rico. Meanwhile, cruise lines such as Carnival, Celebrity, and Norwegian have adjusted their itineraries to avoid Ernesto as it moves through the northern Caribbean.

Along the U.S. East Coast, the NHC has warned of life-threatening surf and dangerous rip currents as storm swells from Ernesto begin reaching the shoreline. These conditions are expected to persist through the weekend, presenting significant risks to swimmers and beachgoers from the Turks and Caicos to Atlantic Canada.

Bermuda Braces for Impact

As Bermuda prepares for the storm’s arrival, the island’s emergency services are taking steps to mitigate the damage. The island's emergency radio station will begin regular announcements starting at 8 p.m. Friday, keeping residents informed as Ernesto draws closer.

"Ernesto is a large and dangerous storm," stated the NHC. "Residents should take all necessary precautions to ensure their safety." The hurricane’s unpredictable path and potential for further intensification mean that Bermuda could be facing significant impacts over the weekend, including prolonged power outages and severe flooding.

With Hurricane Ernesto expected to pass over or near Bermuda by Saturday, officials are urging everyone to stay vigilant and prepared for what could be a significant storm.