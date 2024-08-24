Hawaii Braces for Double Impact: Tropical Storm Hone and Hurricane Gilma Threaten Islands

0 Shares WhatsApp

Hawaii is on high alert as it faces the rare threat of back-to-back tropical cyclones. Tropical Storm Hone and Hurricane Gilma are approaching the archipelago in quick succession, potentially delivering a one-two punch of severe weather.

Tropical Storm Hone is expected to pass just south of the Big Island later this weekend, while Hurricane Gilma, currently a Category 3 storm, is looming on the horizon with the potential to impact Hawaii by midweek.

As the Hawaiian Islands prepare for these storms, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued warnings for high winds, heavy rainfall, and dangerous surf conditions across much of the state.

A Rare Double Threat: Tropical Storm Hone and Hurricane Gilma

Hawaii is no stranger to tropical storms, but facing two significant storms in such close succession is highly unusual. Tropical Storm Hone, located approximately 620 miles east-southeast of Hilo as of Friday, is projected to strengthen as it moves westward, bringing sustained winds of 46 mph to the islands.

The NWS has issued a tropical storm warning for the waters surrounding Hawaii, along with a tropical storm watch for the Big Island and a small craft advisory for the other islands. Hone is expected to strengthen into a hurricane late Sunday into Monday as it passes south of Kauai and Oahu.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Gilma, a powerful Category 3 storm with sustained winds of 120 mph, is churning in the Pacific. Gilma is currently located over 1,000 miles east of Hilo, Hawaii, and more than 1,000 miles west-southwest of Baja California's southern tip.

The storm reached major hurricane status on Thursday, but it is expected to weaken as it approaches Hawaii by midweek. However, the exact path and intensity of Gilma remain uncertain, prompting continued monitoring by meteorologists.

According to AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva, “The strength of these wind gusts will be highly dependent on the exact track of the storm. Wind gusts of 40-60 mph are expected mainly across the southernmost islands, with higher gusts of 60-80 mph possible across far southern portions of the Big Island.”

Hawaii Prepares for Impact

Hone and Gilma present a rare and complex weather scenario for Hawaii. While tropical cyclones occasionally pass near the islands, it is uncommon for two storms to threaten the state in such close succession. This has not occurred since 1992, when Hurricane Iniki was followed by Tropical Depression Orlene within days of each other. As a result, Hawaiian officials are urging residents and visitors to remain vigilant and prepare for potentially hazardous conditions.

The NWS has warned that Hone could bring strong winds capable of damaging infrastructure, such as porches, carports, and sheds, as well as snapping large tree limbs and causing scattered power outages. Heavy rainfall is also expected, with potential for 8 to 16 inches of rain on the windward side of the Big Island's mountains, which could lead to localized flooding.

Although storm surge flooding is not currently a significant threat, the combination of strong winds, heavy rain, and rough seas could make travel dangerous and disrupt daily activities across the islands. The NWS has also warned of the potential for debris to make roads impassable, further complicating emergency response efforts.

Preparing for an Active Hurricane Season

This year's Pacific Hurricane Season has been particularly active, with seven named storms so far. Both Hone and Gilma are part of this heightened activity, which contrasts with the Atlantic Hurricane Season, where storms more frequently impact the continental United States. As Hawaii braces for these two storms, meteorologists continue to emphasize the importance of preparedness.

“Interests in Hawaii should closely monitor this disturbance, though it remains too early to determine the exact location and magnitude of potential impacts,” the National Hurricane Center (NHC) advised. Residents are being urged to secure their properties and stock up on supplies as both storms could bring extended periods of rough seas and dangerous surf.

As the Pacific continues to see heightened hurricane activity, Hawaii’s residents are reminded of the importance of being prepared. With Gilma set to potentially weaken before making its closest approach to Hawaii, and Hone projected to pass just south of the islands as a hurricane, the coming days will be a test of the state’s resilience and emergency preparedness.