‘Doomsday Fish’ Surfaces in San Diego: Rare Oarfish Found in California Waters

An exceptionally rare oarfish, often called the “doomsday fish” due to its association with natural disasters in Japanese folklore, recently made a surprising appearance in the waters off La Jolla Cove, San Diego.

The discovery of this deep-sea creature has captivated both locals and scientists, as it marks only the 20th time an oarfish has surfaced in California waters since 1901.

The Appearance of a Legendary Deep-sea Creature

The oarfish, known for its long, serpent-like body and striking appearance, typically resides in the deep ocean, at depths ranging from 700 to 3,280 feet below the surface. The species is rarely seen, with sightings often viewed as significant due to their rarity. This particular oarfish was discovered by a group of kayakers and snorkelers who were swimming near La Jolla Cove. According to Lauren Fimbres Wood, a spokesperson for the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego, it took the combined effort of scientists and lifeguards to bring the large fish to shore.

The sighting of the oarfish sparked excitement among marine biologists and deep-sea researchers, as it provides a rare opportunity to study this elusive creature. Only 20 oarfish have been recorded in California over the last 125 years, making each appearance a unique event in the field of marine biology. Ben Frable, Scripps' in-house fish expert, described the fish as “incredibly rare,” noting that scientists are now conducting a necropsy to determine the cause of death.

Folklore and Superstition: The 'Doomsday Fish'

While the scientific community views the oarfish’s appearance as an exciting opportunity for research, Japanese folklore offers a more ominous interpretation. Known in Japan as the “Ryugu no tsukai” or “messenger from the sea god’s palace,” oarfish have long been thought to rise to the surface as an omen of impending earthquakes and tsunamis. According to legend, these deep-sea dwellers are sent by the sea god Ryujin to warn people of seismic activity. This belief dates back to the 17th century and has persisted in some cultures to this day.

The connection between oarfish sightings and earthquakes gained significant attention after multiple sightings were reported prior to the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan. However, despite the enduring myths, there is no scientific evidence to support a link between oarfish appearances and seismic events. Hiroyuki Motomura, a professor of ichthyology at Kagoshima University, has stated that the fish are more likely to surface due to illness or poor physical condition, as they are carried upward by currents rather than by an impending disaster.

Unlocking the Mysteries of the Oarfish

The discovery of the oarfish in La Jolla Cove has piqued the interest of researchers who are eager to learn more about this mysterious species. The oarfish will be preserved as part of the Scripps Marine Vertebrate Collection, one of the largest repositories of deep-sea fish in the world. This preservation will allow scientists to study the species in greater detail, potentially unlocking new insights into its behavior, physiology, and environmental interactions.

While the exact reason for the oarfish’s appearance in shallower waters remains unclear, each new specimen provides valuable data that could help scientists better understand these deep-sea giants. The necropsy underway at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) facility will examine potential causes of death, such as illness or environmental stressors, offering further clues into the oarfish’s mysterious behavior.

What to Do if You Encounter a Rare Sea Creature

For those who frequent California’s beaches, the appearance of an oarfish or other rare marine creatures can be an exciting, yet delicate, situation. Marine experts encourage anyone who encounters such creatures to notify local lifeguards or contact institutions like Scripps to ensure the animal is handled properly. Taking marine animals from the beach is prohibited, and proper channels must be followed to allow for scientific study and preservation.

As the necropsy continues and researchers work to uncover more about the elusive oarfish, this recent discovery serves as a reminder of the vast mysteries that remain hidden beneath the ocean’s depths. Whether viewed through the lens of folklore or science, the oarfish continues to captivate our imagination and deepen our curiosity about the natural world.