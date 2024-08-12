I Am a Doctor, and Here’s Why I Eat This Superfood Every Day for Better Health

Dr. Amir Khan, a renowned general practitioner and best-selling author from the UK, has revealed that a particular superfood is a non-negotiable part of his daily diet.

With their impressive array of health benefits, Dr. Khan believes that berries are essential for maintaining overall well-being, and he makes sure to include it in his meals every single day. Whether fresh or frozen, this small but powerful ingredient packs a nutritional punch that can positively impact various aspects of health, from blood sugar regulation to heart health.

The Power of Antioxidants in Berries

At the core of Dr. Khan’s advocacy for daily berry consumption is the high level of antioxidants these fruits contain. In a video shared on his Instagram, Dr. Khan describes antioxidants as the “body’s little repairmen,” explaining that they help repair the damage caused by free radicals—unstable molecules that can harm cells and lead to inflammation. “Berries contain my favorite thing, antioxidants,” Dr. Khan says, highlighting that blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries have the highest antioxidant levels.

Antioxidants play a crucial role in preventing cellular damage and reducing inflammation, which is linked to chronic diseases such as cancer, heart disease, and diabetes. By regularly consuming berries, Dr. Khan believes that individuals can significantly enhance their body’s ability to combat oxidative stress and maintain cellular health.

The idea is to arm the body with the tools it needs to repair itself and fend off the damaging effects of free radicals, which are often exacerbated by environmental factors and unhealthy lifestyles.

Berries and Blood Sugar control

Another compelling reason Dr. Khan eats berries every day is their ability to improve insulin sensitivity and help regulate blood sugar levels. He points out that both laboratory and human studies have shown that berries can enhance the body’s insulin response to high-carbohydrate meals, thereby keeping blood sugar levels within a healthy range. “Berries may help improve blood sugars by improving your insulin response to high-carb meals, thus keeping blood sugars at healthy levels,” Dr. Khan explains.

For those at risk of or living with diabetes, this benefit is particularly important. High blood sugar levels can lead to a host of complications, including kidney damage, nerve damage, and cardiovascular disease. By incorporating berries into his daily diet, Dr. Khan suggests that individuals can take a proactive approach to managing their blood sugar and reducing their risk of these serious health issues. The fiber content in berries also contributes to this effect, as it slows the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream, providing a more gradual release of energy and preventing spikes in blood sugar.

Fiber and Gut Health

Fiber is another key component of berries that Dr. Khan emphasizes for its health benefits, particularly for gut health. Many people in Western countries do not get enough fiber in their diets, which can lead to digestive issues, weight gain, and an increased risk of chronic diseases. “Berries contain fiber, which is good for our gut health,” Dr. Khan notes. “It keeps us fuller for longer.”

Fiber plays a critical role in maintaining a healthy digestive system by promoting regular bowel movements and feeding beneficial gut bacteria. A healthy gut microbiome is linked to a wide range of health benefits, including improved immune function, better mental health, and a lower risk of chronic diseases. By eating berries every day, Dr. Khan ensures that he is getting a good source of dietary fiber, which not only supports digestion but also helps maintain a healthy weight by promoting satiety.

Heart Health Benefits of Berries

Dr. Khan also highlights the cardiovascular benefits of berries, particularly their ability to lower cholesterol levels and protect against heart disease. He points out that berries can help reduce LDL cholesterol, often referred to as “bad” cholesterol, which is a major risk factor for heart disease. “Initial studies have shown that berries can lower our LDL cholesterol, which is considered to be harmful cholesterol,” Dr. Khan says, adding that this effect can help prevent the buildup of plaque in the arteries.

In addition to lowering cholesterol, berries are believed to improve the function of endothelial cells that line the blood vessels. These cells play a crucial role in regulating blood pressure, blood clotting, and overall vascular health. “The inside of our blood vessels is lined with something called endothelial cells, which have lots of important functions like controlling our blood pressure and helping with blood clotting,” Dr. Khan explains. He adds that these cells can become damaged by factors such as smoking, leading to a condition known as endothelial dysfunction. However, regular consumption of berries may help improve the function of these cells, contributing to better heart health.

The Delicious Oath to Better Health

For Dr. Khan, the decision to eat berries every day is not just about their impressive health benefits, but also about enjoying their delicious taste. “Plus, they’re absolutely delicious—so get them in your diet,” he encourages. While fresh berries can be expensive, especially in certain seasons, Dr. Khan recommends opting for frozen berries as a more affordable alternative that still provides all the same health benefits.

Incorporating berries into your daily diet can be a simple yet effective way to boost your overall health. Whether you enjoy them in smoothies, on top of your morning oatmeal, or as a snack on their own, berries offer a wealth of nutrients that can support everything from heart health to blood sugar control. As Dr. Khan’s experience shows, making berries a daily habit can be a delicious and nutritious step toward better health.