This Common Diet Drink Ingredient Could Be Increasing Your Risk of Blood Clots

A recent study has brought to light potential health risks associated with a common ingredient found in many diet drinks and low-calorie sweeteners.

A popular sugar substitute used in products like diet sodas, sugar-free candies, and low-calorie desserts, may significantly increase the risk of blood clots, strokes, and heart attacks.

The findings are raising concerns among health experts and consumers alike, who are re-evaluating the safety of these popular products.

The Research: Uncovering the Hidden Risks

The study, conducted by researchers at the Cleveland Clinic, focused on the effects of erythritol, a sugar alcohol used widely in “sugar-free” and “diet” products. The researchers discovered that erythritol could promote blood clot formation, a serious health risk that can lead to life-threatening conditions such as strokes and heart attacks. The research team observed that platelet responsiveness, or the tendency of blood cells to clot, was notably higher in participants who consumed drinks containing erythritol.

The study involved two groups of 10 healthy individuals each. One group consumed drinks sweetened with erythritol, while the other group consumed drinks sweetened with sugar. The researchers found a marked difference in the blood clotting behavior between the two groups, with the erythritol group showing a significantly higher tendency towards clot formation. “The study’s results were surprising and concerning, especially given the widespread use of this sweetener in diet products,” said Dr. Stanley Hazen, a lead author of the study.

This research builds on previous findings from a 2023 study, which linked erythritol to an increased risk of heart disease, heart attacks, and strokes. The consistency of these results across different studies underscores the need for a closer examination of the safety of erythritol, especially considering its popularity as a low-calorie alternative in many foods and beverages.

Health Implications: Reassessing Artificial Sweeteners

The implications of these findings extend beyond erythritol alone. Over the years, several other artificial sweeteners, including aspartame, saccharin, sucralose, and stevia, have been scrutinized for their potential health risks. Some studies have suggested links between these sweeteners and a higher risk of conditions such as cancer and type 2 diabetes. The growing body of evidence indicates that the health benefits of reducing sugar intake by substituting it with artificial sweeteners may not be as straightforward as previously thought.

Diet drinks and low-calorie sweeteners have long been marketed as healthier alternatives to sugar-laden beverages and foods. However, these recent findings challenge the perception of these products as risk-free options. “It’s becoming increasingly clear that we need to be cautious about the ingredients in our food and drinks, even those that are marketed as healthy alternatives,” noted Samantha MacLeod, a registered dietitian.

Given the potential risks associated with erythritol and other artificial sweeteners, health experts are now advising consumers to limit their intake of both sugar and these substitutes. Instead, they recommend turning to natural sources of sweetness, such as fruits, which offer additional nutritional benefits like vitamins, fiber, and antioxidants. For those looking to satisfy their sweet cravings, alternatives such as dark chocolate, dates, or naturally sweet fruits are suggested over highly processed diet products containing erythritol, aspartame, or sucralose.

Consumer Awareness

As more research highlights the potential dangers of erythritol and other artificial sweeteners, consumer awareness is becoming increasingly important. The findings of this study are prompting a re-evaluation of what has long been considered a safe and effective way to reduce calorie intake. Consumers are encouraged to stay informed and make dietary choices based on the latest scientific evidence, rather than marketing claims.

Further research is essential to fully understand the long-term health impacts of artificial sweeteners like erythritol. While the current study provides valuable insights, the complexities of how these substances interact with the body over time require more in-depth investigation. “We need to continue researching the effects of these sweeteners, especially given their prevalence in so many foods and beverages,” Dr. Hazen emphasized.

In the meantime, experts suggest moderating the intake of all sweeteners, whether artificial like erythritol and aspartame, or natural, to maintain a balanced and healthy diet. As the scientific community continues to explore the risks and benefits of these ingredients, consumers should remain vigilant and prioritize natural, unprocessed foods whenever possible.