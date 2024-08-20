How Much Cheese Should You Really Eat? Nutrition Experts Uncover the Healthy Daily Amount

2 Shares WhatsApp

For years, the advice surrounding dairy consumption has revolved around its benefits for bone health, particularly its contributions of calcium and vitamin D.

However, recent discussions among nutrition experts, backed by evolving scientific research, suggest that our reliance on dairy may not be as essential as previously thought.

While plant-based alternatives are now widely available and can offer similar nutrients, dairy products—particularly cheese and yogurt—continue to be a source of cardio-metabolic benefits unrelated to their traditional nutritional profile.

Challenging Traditional Dairy Advice

The once-common mantra that "milk does a body good" has been scrutinized by recent studies, with some researchers questioning the necessity of dairy in a healthy diet. Dr. Dariush Mozaffarian, a cardiologist and professor of medicine and nutrition at Tufts Medical School, explains that while dairy products like milk, cheese, and yogurt have been a cornerstone of dietary recommendations for decades, they may not be essential for everyone.

"We probably don't need all the calcium and vitamin D from dairy," said Mozaffarian in a recent interview with CBS News. "There are other sources you can have, like plant-based alternatives that have supplemented calcium or vitamin D." According to Mozaffarian, this evolving understanding of nutrition has led to a shift in dietary guidelines that previously emphasized dairy as a necessary component of daily consumption. "Like any food, you could omit any single item from your eating and still craft a healthy diet, so you don't need to eat dairy," he added.

This shift is partly driven by the rise of fortified plant-based alternatives, which can provide many of the same nutrients traditionally associated with dairy. Nonetheless, Mozaffarian warns against entirely emptying your cheese drawer just yet, as dairy continues to offer unique health benefits.

The Benefits of Fermented Dairy

While traditional advice focused on dairy as a source of calcium and vitamin D, more recent research has uncovered a broader range of benefits that go beyond these specific nutrients. According to Mozaffarian, dairy products, particularly fermented options like cheese and yogurt, are associated with a lower risk of conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure.

"Dairy, especially cheese and yogurt, appears to provide benefits that are unrelated to the traditional fat, calcium, or vitamin D content," he said. For instance, Mozaffarian points out that probiotics found in yogurt can contribute to gut health by positively impacting the gut microbiome. This, in turn, could help reduce the risk of diabetes. "Probiotics in yogurt are good for our gut microbiome and probably reduce the risk of diabetes," Mozaffarian noted.

Similarly, the fermentation process that occurs during the production of cheese has also been linked to health benefits. Fermentation introduces beneficial bacteria and compounds into the food, which can improve digestion and support cardiovascular health. "Cheese is actually the top fermented food consumed in the United States, and we're learning about the health benefits of fermented foods like kimchi or sauerkraut," said Mozaffarian.

How Much Dairy Should You Eat?

Given the evolving understanding of dairy's role in a healthy diet, the question remains: how much dairy should one actually consume? According to Mozaffarian, moderation is key. He suggests that individuals who enjoy dairy should aim for one serving of unsweetened yogurt and cheese each day to reap the cardio-metabolic benefits. These benefits, he emphasizes, are more about supporting overall health than about providing calcium or vitamin D.

"For years, we've recommended nonfat or skim dairy, which doesn't taste very good. And I tell people, until we have more evidence, right now, choose low fat or whole fat, whichever you prefer," said Mozaffarian. He added that despite the longstanding focus on low-fat dairy options, recent evidence suggests that the fat content—whether low or full—doesn’t seem to have a significant impact on health benefits.

Therefore, individuals can choose between low-fat or full-fat dairy based on their personal preferences rather than health concerns. While previous guidelines have pushed for low-fat dairy to avoid excess calories and saturated fats, newer studies have suggested that whole-fat dairy may not be as harmful as once thought, and in some cases, may even provide additional benefits.

Rethinking Dairy in a Modern Diet

The growing body of research around dairy is not only redefining its role in a healthy diet but is also influencing public perceptions of what constitutes balanced nutrition. Dairy products, particularly cheese and yogurt, remain staples in many diets, offering unique benefits that are difficult to replace with other foods. Fermented dairy products, with their probiotics and fermentation byproducts, provide advantages that extend beyond traditional nutrient contributions.

At the same time, the rise of fortified plant-based alternatives has provided more flexibility for individuals who choose not to consume dairy. These products can offer calcium and vitamin D, ensuring that those who exclude dairy from their diets can still meet their nutritional needs.

"Dairy should not be seen as a must-have in your diet, but it can definitely offer unique benefits, especially when it comes to cardio-metabolic health," said Mozaffarian. As the conversation around nutrition continues to evolve, it’s clear that the role of dairy is far more nuanced than simply providing calcium and vitamin D. Whether you enjoy cheese and yogurt for their taste or their health benefits, moderation and personal preference should guide your choices.