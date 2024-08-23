Baby Planet Discovered? Shocked Gas in TW Hydrae Disk Points to a Hidden World

0 Shares WhatsApp

Scientists have made a stunning discovery by revealing the presence of shocked gas in the protoplanetary disc surrounding the young star TW Hydrae, which could indicate the formation of a planet of 4 Earth masses. This groundbreaking discovery offers a rare glimpse into the mysterious early stages of planet formation.

Baby Planets: Hidden in Plain Sight?

Planet formation is an intricate dance, and while we know planets form in disks around young stars, much remains a mystery. The problem? These infant worlds are often cloaked in dense, dusty gas that blocks them from view. The massive gas giants we see today, like Jupiter and Saturn, likely grew by accreting gas and dust around rocky cores, carving distinct gaps into the surrounding disks. But how can we observe this happening when the planets themselves are invisible?

It turns out, even if we can’t see the planet, we can detect its cosmic fingerprints. As a forming planet gobbles up gas and dust, it sends outflows into its surroundings, causing powerful shock waves that trigger the formation of special molecules like sulphur monoxide (SO). These molecules can tell astronomers where to find baby planets. The best part? We might have found one of these newborns!

TW Hydrae: Ground Zero for Planet Formation

One of the best places to look for planet formation is TW Hydrae, an 8-million-year-old star a mere 200 light-years away. This star boasts the nearest known protoplanetary disk, appearing almost like a bullseye from our perspective.

Recent discoveries have shown gaps in this disk at 26 and 42 astronomical units (au), suggesting the presence of not one, but two planets, each with an estimated mass of 4 Earths. And there's more! A mysterious clump of gas at 52 au hints at yet another growing planetary body.

Now, a team led by Tomohiro Yoshida from the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan has detected a crucial clue: an arc of emission from sulphur monoxide molecules located precisely 42 au from TW Hydrae.

This is exactly where a planet was predicted to be lurking! Using sophisticated ballistic outflow modelling, the researchers showed that the SO outflow could only be explained by the presence of a growing planet roughly 4 times the mass of Earth.

A New Era of Discovery Awaits

With this smoking gun of planet formation in hand, Yoshida’s team isn’t stopping there. They plan to continue their search for more molecular evidence, specifically looking for silicon monosulfide (SiS) emissions that could confirm the presence of even more hidden planets.

Their work is paving the way for a deeper understanding of how planets like Earth, Jupiter, and even mysterious new worlds come into existence.

Expect more jaw-dropping revelations from TW Hydrae’s evolving planetary system as scientists dig deeper into this celestial nursery, unveiling the secrets of planet birth like never before!