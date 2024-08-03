Guide to August’s Night Sky: Meteor Showers, Supermoon, and More

August 2024 offers an exceptional opportunity for stargazers, with the skies lighting up thanks to several celestial events.

The highlights include the Perseids meteor shower and the first supermoon of the year. Here’s a detailed guide on when and where to catch these spectacular sights.

Perseids Meteor Shower: August 12 and 13

The Perseids meteor shower is one of the most anticipated astronomical events of the year, peaking on the nights of August 12 and 13. According to NASA, this annual summer shower is expected to produce up to 100 meteors per hour at its peak. The best viewing times are from midnight to dawn, with the highest activity occurring in the early hours of the morning. This year, the moon will be in its first quarter, providing a darker sky that enhances visibility.

To maximize your viewing experience, find a location with minimal light pollution and a clear view of the sky. The Perseids tend to increase in numbers in the pre-dawn hours, so it is best to stay up late or wake up early. “Perseid meteors are also very colorful and can leave persistent trains,” NASA noted, making this a particularly vibrant meteor shower. Look towards the constellation Perseus in the northeast/east sky for the best chances of seeing meteors.

Conjunction of Mars and Jupiter: August 14

On August 14, stargazers will witness a close conjunction of Mars and Jupiter. The two planets will pass within 0.31 degrees of each other in the predawn sky. From Earth, they will appear very close, although in reality, they are more than 300 million miles apart. Jupiter’s bright white light will contrast with the reddish glow of Mars, offering a beautiful spectacle visible to the naked eye.

Jupiter will rise at about 2:30 a.m. EDT in the east-northeast sky. Using binoculars or a telescope can enhance the view, allowing you to spot Jupiter’s moons and get a closer look at both planets. This event is a rare opportunity to observe two of the solar system’s giants in close proximity.

Full Super Sturgeon Moon: August 19

The first supermoon of 2024, known as the Sturgeon Moon, will reach its peak illumination on August 19 at 2:26 p.m. EDT. Supermoons occur when the moon is at its closest approach to Earth, making it appear larger and brighter than usual. The name “Sturgeon Moon” comes from the giant sturgeon fish that were historically abundant in the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain during this time of year.

To view the supermoon, look towards the southeast horizon after sunset. The moon will appear particularly impressive as it rises, providing a great opportunity for photography. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, August’s full moon is also known by other names such as the Blackberry Moon, Corn Moon, and End of Fruit Moon, reflecting the seasonal changes observed by various cultures.

Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS): August 28 through October

Starting on August 28, keep an eye out for Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS). This newly-discovered comet, located in the constellation Leo, might become visible to the naked eye as it approaches its closest point to the sun. Initially observed by astronomers in China in January 2023, the comet was later rediscovered by a team in South Africa.

The comet’s brightness is still uncertain, with some scientists predicting it could disintegrate before becoming visible. “Predicting this comet’s behavior is a very risky undertaking,” said Zdeněk Sekanina, an expert on split and dissolving comets. If the comet remains intact, it could offer an exciting sight in the night sky this fall.