August’s Full Sturgeon Moon: A Blue Moon and the First of Four Supermoons in a Row

0 Shares WhatsApp

Telegram

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest



This August, skywatchers are in for an extraordinary celestial event as the full sturgeon moon graces the night sky. This particular full moon is unique not only because it is a blue moon but also a supermoon, making it one of the most anticipated astronomical events of the year.

This rare alignment of lunar phenomena offers a unique opportunity to witness one of the largest and brightest full moons, which will be the first of four consecutive supermoons in 2024.

The Sturgeon Moon: A Name Rooted in Tradition

The full moon in August is traditionally known as the sturgeon moon, a name that has deep roots in the traditions of the Algonquin tribes of North America. These tribes named the moon after the sturgeon, a large fish that was more easily caught during this time of year in the Great Lakes and other major bodies of water. The sturgeon, revered for its size and the sustenance it provided, became synonymous with the full moon of August, marking a period of abundance.

This moon is also known by several other names, including the green corn moon, barley moon, and dog moon, each reflecting different aspects of the late summer season across various cultures. The green corn moon, for instance, signals the time when the corn was ready to be harvested, while the barley moon marks the period of harvesting barley, a staple crop in many regions.

The Blue Moon: A Rare Lunar Event

The term blue moon is often misunderstood, as it does not refer to the moon's color but rather to its rarity. Traditionally, a blue moon refers to the third full moon in a season that has four full moons. This is a relatively uncommon event, occurring approximately once every two to three years, hence the phrase "once in a blue moon" to describe something rare or unusual. This August’s full moon fits this definition, as it is the third full moon in the current astronomical season.

The concept of a blue moon has evolved over time, with some interpretations also referring to the second full moon within a single calendar month as a blue moon. However, the seasonal definition, which is the case for this August’s moon, is rooted in older traditions and is considered more astronomically accurate. While the moon will not actually appear blue, the term has captured the public imagination and adds an element of mystery and intrigue to this lunar event.

Supermoon: A Close Encounter with the Moon

In addition to being a blue moon, this full moon is also a supermoon, a term that describes a full moon that coincides with the moon's closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit, known as perigee. As a result, the moon appears significantly larger and brighter in the sky than a typical full moon—about 14% larger and 30% brighter. This supermoon is the first of four consecutive supermoons that will occur this year, with the full moons in September, October, and November also qualifying as supermoons.

The concept of a supermoon was first popularized by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979, and since then, it has become a widely recognized term in both astronomical and popular culture. The increased brightness and size of the supermoon make it a striking sight, often prompting people to observe the night sky who might not typically do so.

For astronomers and skywatchers, a supermoon provides a unique opportunity to observe the lunar surface in greater detail, as the increased proximity enhances visibility of features such as craters and maria (the dark, basaltic plains on the moon's surface).

This August's supermoon is particularly special because it is the first in a series of four, making it a fitting introduction to a period of heightened lunar activity. Each of the upcoming supermoons will offer a similar spectacle, providing multiple opportunities to witness the moon in all its enlarged glory.

The Broader Astronomical Context

The excitement surrounding this month's full moon is amplified by other notable astronomical events occurring in August. On August 14, Mars and Jupiter will appear exceptionally close together in the night sky, a conjunction that will not be seen again until 2033. This event, coupled with the ongoing Perseid meteor shower, which peaks in mid-August, creates a rich tapestry of celestial phenomena for skywatchers to enjoy.

The Perseid meteor shower, one of the most popular annual meteor showers, occurs when Earth passes through the debris left by the comet Swift-Tuttle. The meteors, often referred to as "shooting stars," can be seen at a rate of more than 50 per hour, providing a dazzling display for those who venture out to dark-sky locations. The combination of the supermoon, the Mars-Jupiter conjunction, and the Perseid meteor shower makes this a particularly eventful period for those interested in the night sky.

This confluence of events serves as a reminder of the dynamic and ever-changing nature of our universe. Each of these phenomena—whether a supermoon, a meteor shower, or a planetary conjunction—offers a different perspective on the cosmos and our place within it. For many, observing these events is not just about scientific curiosity but also about a sense of wonder and connection to the broader universe.