Ula Prepares For Final Atlas V Launch Supporting National Security Payload

United Launch Alliance (ULA) is on the brink of a historic moment as it prepares to launch the final Atlas V rocket carrying a national security payload.

This mission, designated USSF-51, is set to lift off from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch is scheduled for Tuesday, July 30, with a three-hour window opening at 6:45 a.m. EDT.

This launch marks the 58th and last national security mission for the Atlas V rocket, a vehicle that has been instrumental in U.S. military and national security operations since its debut in 2007 with the STP-1 mission.

The Last Atlas V National Security Mission

The Atlas V has been a stalwart in the National Security Space Launch (NSSL) program, providing critical capabilities for U.S. defense and intelligence operations. The USSF-51 mission, like many of its predecessors, carries a payload whose details are classified.

Col. Jim Horne, Senior Materiel Leader of the Launch Execution Delta, highlighted the mission's importance, noting, "This is a bittersweet moment for us. I’ve had the privilege of sitting console for the very first national security Atlas launch in 2007, STP-1 (Space Test Program 1) in March of that year, and here we are with our last national security Atlas."

The Atlas V rocket for this mission is configured in the 551 version, equipped with five solid rocket boosters and a 17-foot diameter short payload fairing, resulting in a total height of about 196 feet. This configuration is specifically designed to meet the stringent requirements of national security payloads, providing the necessary lift and protection.

Transition to the Vulcan Rocket

With the final Atlas V mission, ULA is turning its focus to the next generation of launch vehicles, specifically the Vulcan rocket. The transition marks a significant shift in ULA's operational focus, as the Vulcan rocket is designed to eventually replace both the Atlas V and Delta IV rockets, consolidating the company's capabilities into a more versatile and cost-effective platform.

Gary Wentz, ULA’s vice president of Government and Commercial Programs, explained the significance of this transition: "Every time you fly, you learn a lot. And we’re flying five GEM 63’s on this mission. So, we’ll learn from that, continue to get data and going forward, we’ll apply that to the subsequent Atlas missions."

The Vulcan rocket is currently undergoing certification, with the Cert-2 mission being a critical milestone. ULA's teams, along with the U.S. Space Force, are leveraging extensive data from the Atlas V program to inform the Vulcan's development.

Dr. Walt Lauderdale, the mission director for the USSF-51 mission, emphasized the collaborative nature of this work, stating, "When we look at working with ULA, that partnership, it’s really having that intimate knowledge and understanding of the vehicle systems, the ground systems, how they interface. You can do all the modeling in the world, but there’s no replacement for actual, real live data, real data from the vehicle and the system."

Looking Ahead

The Atlas V rocket's retirement from national security missions does not mark the end of its journey. The vehicle will continue to be used for 15 additional missions, including commercial and crewed launches, as ULA phases in the Vulcan system. This transition is not just about new hardware; it's about building on decades of experience and ensuring the continuity and advancement of U.S. space capabilities.

Col. James T. Horne noted the broader implications of this transition, saying, "There are fielding capabilities in space that threaten our ability to operate freely in that domain and provide the critical services that we provide to folks here on Earth, whether that be position, navigation timing services in the entire world." This statement underscores the strategic importance of maintaining and advancing space launch capabilities in an era of increasing global competition.

The final Atlas V mission will be streamed live on ULA's website, and on their Youtube Channel, offering a poignant farewell to a rocket that has been a cornerstone of U.S. space operations. As the Vulcan rocket steps into its role, the legacy of the Atlas V will continue to influence and guide the next chapter in space exploration and national security.