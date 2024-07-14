This Week’s Stargazing Guide: Unmissable Night Sky Events from July 15-21

This week, skywatchers can look forward to a range of exciting celestial events visible to the naked eye. From planetary alignments to meteor showers, the night sky offers plenty of spectacles for those with a curious mind and a clear night.

Mars and Jupiter in Taurus (pre-dawn, july 15)

On Monday, July 15, in the eastern pre-dawn sky, Mars and Jupiter will be visible in the constellation Taurus. Mars will pass only 0.55 degrees south of the much fainter Uranus. Look east to see bright Jupiter shining to the left of Aldebaran, a bright supergiant star known as the “eye of the bull.” Above Jupiter, Mars will appear brighter as it moves towards its opposition in January 2025. Although Uranus won’t be visible to the naked eye, using binoculars can help spot this bluish-green planet just to the top-left of Mars. Nearby, the Pleiades star cluster will also be visible, adding to the celestial show.

In addition to Mars and Jupiter, the constellation Taurus offers a fascinating view of other celestial objects. Aldebaran, the eye of the bull, is a red giant star approximately 65 light-years from Earth. The Pleiades, also known as the Seven Sisters, is a prominent open star cluster located about 440 light-years away. These stars are young and hot, providing a striking contrast to the older, cooler stars like Aldebaran. Observing the pre-dawn sky provides a serene and quiet experience, allowing for a deeper connection with the cosmos as the night transitions to day.

Perseid Meteor Shower Begins (evening, july 15)

The Perseid meteor shower, one of the most prolific and popular annual meteor showers, begins on July 15 and will peak in August. As Earth moves through the debris left by comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle, observers can expect to see meteors lighting up the night sky. Although the peak isn’t until August 11-12, early meteors seen now are likely Perseids. Meteors can appear anywhere in the sky but tracing them back to the constellation Perseus, rising in the northeast, confirms their identity.

The Perseids are renowned for their bright, fast meteors, which often leave long trails and can sometimes produce fireballs. This meteor shower has been observed for nearly 2,000 years, with records dating back to ancient China. The name “Perseids” comes from the fact that the meteors appear to radiate from the constellation Perseus. During the peak, viewers can expect to see up to 100 meteors per hour under ideal conditions. Watching the Perseids is a perfect summer activity, often enjoyed by families and groups of friends gathered in dark, rural areas to marvel at the spectacle.

Afternoon Moon (daytime, july 16)

This week is ideal for viewing the waxing gibbous moon in the afternoon. On Tuesday, July 16, the moon will appear above the east-southeast in the late afternoon, with about 78% of its surface illuminated. As the week progresses, the moon will rise about 50 minutes later each day until it reaches full moon phase on Saturday. This period offers a great opportunity to observe the moon during daylight, highlighting its details against the bright sky.

Observing the moon during the day provides a unique perspective on its features. The waxing gibbous phase is particularly interesting as it allows for the observation of craters, mountain ranges, and maria (dark plains formed by ancient volcanic eruptions). The increased illumination makes these features stand out more clearly. This phase also precedes the full moon, making it a great time to prepare for and anticipate the upcoming full moon events. Additionally, daytime moon observations can be a fun educational activity for children and a reminder that the moon is always present, even when it’s not shining brightly at night.

Moon Meets Antares (evening, july 17)

On Wednesday evening, July 17, the bright, waxing gibbous moon will shine near Antares, the brightest star in the constellation Scorpius. Look high above the southern horizon after nightfall to see the moon positioned a few finger-widths to the left of Antares. This red supergiant star, named “rival of Ares” due to its red color and proximity to Mars every 26 months, is about 600 light-years away and 850 times the sun’s diameter.

Antares is a fascinating star to observe, not only for its size and color but also for its position within Scorpius, one of the most recognizable constellations in the night sky. The proximity of the moon to Antares provides an excellent opportunity for photography and detailed observation. The contrast between the bright, white light of the moon and the deep red hue of Antares can be quite striking. Observing this celestial pairing also offers a chance to explore other features of Scorpius, including its distinctive shape and other notable stars like Shaula and Sargas.

Full Thunder Moon (all night, july 20)

July’s full moon, also known as the Buck Moon or Hay Moon, will be best viewed as it rises in the southeast on Friday evening, July 20. Although the full moon officially occurs on Sunday, July 21, at 6:17 a.m. EDT, it will appear full the evening before. Watching the moon rise during twilight offers a picturesque scene as it illuminates the sky against the backdrop of the Capricornus constellation.

The Full Thunder Moon gets its name from the frequent thunderstorms that occur in July. This period is also associated with the growth of deer antlers, hence the name Buck Moon. The full moon’s bright light can cast shadows and illuminate the landscape, creating a serene and magical atmosphere. It’s a perfect time for night hikes, moonlit photography, or simply enjoying the tranquility of a moonlit night. For many cultures, the full moon has significant cultural and spiritual meanings, making it a time for reflection and celebration.

