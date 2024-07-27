She drank lemon water every day – here’s what happened

10 Shares WhatsApp

Drinking lemon water has become a popular health trend, with numerous claims about its benefits. This simple beverage, made by adding freshly squeezed lemon juice to water, is believed to offer several health advantages. Here’s an in-depth look at what happens when you drink lemon water daily and the scientific reasoning behind these benefits.

Rehydrate and improve digestion with lemon water

Starting your day with lemon water can help rehydrate your body after several hours of sleep. Proper hydration is crucial for the optimal functioning of all bodily systems. The citric acid in lemons stimulates the production of digestive enzymes in the liver, which can enhance digestion and help prevent constipation. For those with slow digestion or mild acid reflux, lemon water can promote gastric motility, facilitating the movement of food through the digestive tract.

Boost your immune system with vitamin C

Lemons are rich in vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that supports the immune system. Consuming lemon water in the morning can help meet your daily recommended intake of vitamin C, aiding in tissue repair, improving the absorption of iron from plant-based foods, and providing an early boost to your immune defenses. This can be particularly beneficial during the cold and flu season.

Enhance skin health and combat free radicals

The antioxidants in lemons, including vitamin C, help combat free radicals, which can damage skin cells and accelerate aging. Regular consumption of lemon water can lead to clearer, healthier-looking skin. Many people report a more radiant complexion and a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles after incorporating lemon water into their daily routine.

Maintain pH balance with an alkalizing effect

Although lemons are acidic in nature, they have an alkalizing effect once metabolized by the body. This helps maintain a balanced pH level, which is essential for overall health. A balanced pH can improve energy levels, reduce inflammation, and enhance immune function. However, it’s important to note that the scientific evidence on the impact of alkalizing foods is still limited and more research is needed.

Protect dental health with proper precautions

While lemon water has numerous benefits, it's essential to consume it in moderation to avoid potential drawbacks. The citric acid in lemons can erode tooth enamel if consumed in large quantities. To mitigate this risk, it's recommended to drink lemon water through a straw to minimize contact with the teeth and to rinse your mouth with plain water afterward. Using a mouthwash can also help protect your teeth from acid damage.

Real-life experiment and personal observations

In an experiment conducted by a writer for Elle, the effects of drinking lemon water throughout the day for a week were documented. By the fourth day, she noticed her skin appeared more clarified and developed a preference for lemon water over plain water. By the end of the week, she found her skin significantly improved in appearance, although there were no notable changes in weight, energy levels, or digestion. Her main concern was the potential impact on dental health, which she managed by using an appropriate mouthwash.

Incorporating lemon water into your daily routine can offer several health benefits, from improved hydration and digestion to enhanced skin health and immune support. While it’s a simple addition to a healthy lifestyle, it's essential to consume it mindfully to avoid potential dental issues. Staying informed and using precautions, such as drinking through a straw and rinsing your mouth, can help you enjoy the benefits of lemon water while protecting your teeth.