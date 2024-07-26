Samsung users should activate this new security feature to protect their data

7 Shares WhatsApp

Samsung has recently rolled out an important update to enhance the security of its phones. However, this option must be activated in the settings to be effective. With the rise of cyber threats and the increasing reliance on smartphones for both personal and professional use, ensuring the security of your device is more critical than ever. This update, known as One UI 6, introduces significant improvements designed to protect users from potential security breaches, especially when using public Wi-Fi networks and chargers.

Importance of regular updates for phone security

Manufacturers continuously innovate with their updates. These updates are crucial not only for adding new features to our devices but also for ensuring their security. Regular updates to operating systems are essential to counter evolving hacking techniques. This is why it is generally recommended to keep up with these updates, even if your smartphone is aging.

One UI 6: Major update with significant security enhancements

A few months ago, Samsung released a major update for its phones, known as One UI 6. This update introduces several new features, including the addition of the company's proprietary artificial intelligence, Galaxy AI, and enhanced visual improvements with updated animations.

Key security features in One UI 6

The most significant aspect of One UI 6 is its enhanced security features. Samsung recognizes that many of its users frequently use public Wi-Fi networks and chargers while on the go. Unfortunately, these actions pose significant risks to personal data security. Cybercriminals can sometimes infect public chargers with malware and other malicious applications that can be installed on your phone while charging.

The One UI 6 update addresses these concerns by integrating protections against such techniques. It allows users to prevent the installation of applications from sources other than the Google Play Store and the Samsung Galaxy Store. Additionally, it includes a feature to block data transfers when using public chargers.

Detailed security improvements

One of the most notable security features of One UI 6 is the automatic blocking of any data transfers when your phone is connected to a public charger. This feature is designed to prevent any unauthorized access to your phone's data while it is charging in a potentially insecure environment.

Another critical addition is the restriction on app installations. By default, One UI 6 blocks any apps from being installed from third-party sources. This means that only apps from the Google Play Store and the Samsung Galaxy Store are allowed, significantly reducing the risk of installing potentially harmful software.

How to activate the new security features

Despite these advancements, the new security option is not activated by default, even after updating to One UI 6. To activate it, users must navigate to their Samsung smartphone's settings, go to "Security and privacy," and find the "Application security" and "Automatic blocker" options mentioned in this article. This section of your phone contains numerous options to enhance your device's security, and it is highly recommended to explore them.

By being proactive and activating these new features, Samsung users can better protect their personal data and enjoy a more secure mobile experience.