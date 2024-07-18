Signs of Phosphine and Ammonia in Venus’s Clouds Suggest Possibility of Life

Recent findings presented at a national astronomy meeting have intensified the debate about the potential for life in the clouds of Venus.

Researchers have reported the detection of phosphine and tentative signs of ammonia in the planet’s atmosphere, which could indicate the presence of microbial life.

These discoveries add to the intrigue surrounding Venus, one of the most hostile environments in the solar system, with surface temperatures around 450°C and an atmosphere composed mostly of carbon dioxide and sulfuric acid. Despite these extreme conditions, the detection of these gases suggests that life might find a way to survive in the more temperate cloud layers of Venus.

Phosphine Detection Raises Questions About Life on Venus

The detection of phosphine, a gas often associated with biological activity on Earth, was initially reported in 2020 but faced controversy due to inconsistent observations. Dr. Dave Clements from Imperial College London and his team, using the James Clerk Maxwell Telescope in Hawaii, have strengthened the evidence for phosphine by tracking its signature over time.

They found that phosphine levels fluctuate with Venus’s day-night cycle, suggesting that sunlight may destroy the gas. “Our findings suggest that when the atmosphere is bathed in sunlight the phosphine is destroyed,” Clements said. “All that we can say is that phosphine is there. We don’t know what’s producing it. It may be chemistry that we don’t understand. Or possibly life.”

Phosphine is considered a biosignature gas because, on Earth, it is produced by microbes in oxygen-starved environments. Its detection on rocky planets like Venus is therefore intriguing, as other potential sources, such as volcanic activity, are much less efficient. The new findings show phosphine deeper in Venus’s atmosphere, around 55 kilometers above the surface, consistent with previous data from NASA’s Pioneer Venus mission in 1978. Dr. Clements noted, “We haven’t properly sorted out the atmospheric modeling for this yet, but there are some broad lines at the level that suggest parts per million level of phosphine at around 55, 56, 57-kilometer altitude.”

Ammonia Detection Adds to Venus Mysteries

In addition to phosphine, preliminary observations from the Green Bank Telescope in the United States indicate the presence of ammonia, another potential biosignature gas. Ammonia on Earth is primarily produced through biological processes or industrial activities, and its detection on Venus is puzzling.

Professor Jane Greaves from Cardiff University, who presented these findings, noted, “Even if we confirmed both of these [findings], it is not evidence that we have found these magic microbes and they’re living there today,” but she acknowledged the significance of these preliminary results.

Ammonia’s presence could be particularly interesting because it might be used by hypothetical microbes to neutralize the acidic environment of Venus’s clouds. “If there are any microbes in the Venus clouds, they might make certain gases that you wouldn’t expect. And ammonia came up as they could use it as a way to neutralize the acid,” Greaves explained. She added that the ammonia was detected slightly above the region thought to be warm enough for life, suggesting it could either be unrelated to life or produced by something living that drifts upward where it’s easier to detect.

Scientific and Exploration Prospects

These findings have reignited interest in Venus and its potential to harbor life. Dr. Robert Massey, deputy executive director at the Royal Astronomical Society, emphasized the preliminary nature of the results but acknowledged their excitement, saying, “These are very exciting findings but it must be stressed that the results are only preliminary and more work is needed to learn more about the presence of these two potential biomarkers in Venus’s clouds.” This cautious optimism reflects the scientific community’s need for further verification and robust analysis before drawing definitive conclusions.

The debate over these biosignature gases highlights the need for more data and robust scientific analysis. “If they really confirm phosphine and ammonia robustly it raises the chances of biological origin,” said Professor Nikku Madhusudhan from the University of Cambridge. The confirmation of these findings could lead to new missions and experiments designed to further investigate the atmospheric chemistry of Venus. Madhusudhan noted that proof of a biosignature requires both the robustness of the signal and a convincing tie to life, both of which remain open questions for Venus.

Future Missions to Venus

Upcoming missions by NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) aim to explore Venus in greater detail. NASA’s DAVINCI mission, scheduled to launch at the end of the decade, will study Venus’s atmosphere and look for signs of phosphine as it descends through the clouds. ESA’s EnVision mission will focus on understanding the relationship between the planet’s atmosphere and geological activity, seeking to determine how Venus’s environment diverged so drastically from Earth’s.

Meanwhile, the private Rocket Lab Probe, part of the Morning Star Missions, is expected to launch in January 2025. It aims to enter Venus’s atmosphere and detect these intriguing molecules. Additionally, the team hopes to convince ESA’s JUICE mission to make observations during its flyby of Venus next year on its way to Jupiter. These missions will provide critical data that could either support or refute the presence of these biosignature gases, helping to clarify the potential for life on Venus.

