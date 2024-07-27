NOAA forecast confirms La Niña’s return with new expected date – here’s what it means for 2024

15 Shares WhatsApp

Recent forecasts by the noaa (national oceanic and atmospheric administration) have confirmed the anticipated return of la niña, with new projections pointing to its arrival later this year. This climatic phenomenon, characterized by the cooling of ocean surface temperatures, brings significant global weather impacts. Here’s what to expect from this upcoming event.

What la niña means for global weather patterns

The noaa’s latest updates indicate a 70% probability that la niña will establish itself between August and October 2024, potentially persisting through the southern hemisphere summer of 2024-2025. The arrival of la niña is associated with cooler-than-average ocean temperatures in the equatorial pacific, which influence atmospheric circulation patterns worldwide. These cooler ocean temperatures result from stronger-than-normal trade winds, which increase the upwelling of cold, deep ocean waters to the surface.

Delays and diverging predictions: when will la niña arrive?

While noaa's forecast suggests la niña's arrival by late summer or early autumn, other climate models, such as those from the australian bureau of meteorology and the philippine atmospheric, geophysical and astronomical services administration (pagasa), propose that the phenomenon might manifest later in the year, between September and December. These discrepancies highlight the complexity of predicting such a dynamic climatic event.

The delay in la niña's arrival is primarily due to the current state of sea surface temperatures (ssts) in the equatorial pacific, which remain near average or slightly above average in some regions. This condition contrasts with the rapid cooling typically observed before a la niña event. The subsurface ocean temperatures also play a crucial role, as anomalies in these deeper waters can signal upcoming changes in surface temperatures. According to noaa, the subsurface temperatures have begun to cool, suggesting that la niña is indeed on the horizon.

La niña and hurricanes: a stormy outlook

One of the most notable effects of la niña is its impact on hurricane activity. Typically, la niña conditions lead to more frequent and intense hurricanes in the north atlantic. This year, the convergence of la niña with warmer-than-average ocean temperatures could exacerbate the intensity and frequency of these storms, potentially making the upcoming hurricane season particularly severe.

The mechanism behind this increase in hurricane activity is linked to wind shear. During la niña, there is usually a reduction in vertical wind shear over the tropical atlantic. Wind shear refers to the change in wind speed and direction with height in the atmosphere, and reduced wind shear allows hurricanes to develop and intensify more easily. Additionally, the warmer sea surface temperatures in the atlantic provide more energy for the development of these powerful storms.

Broader climatic effects of la niña

La niña's influence extends beyond hurricanes. Its cooling effect can lead to drier conditions in regions like the southern united states and south america, while causing heavier rainfall in southeast asia and northern australia. The phenomenon can also trigger colder winters in north america and warmer, wetter conditions in southern africa.

In the southern united states, la niña often results in reduced precipitation, which can exacerbate drought conditions, particularly in the southwest. Conversely, in regions such as southeast asia and northern australia, the increased rainfall can lead to flooding and other related impacts. In the northern united states and canada, la niña typically brings colder-than-average winters, influenced by changes in the jet stream pattern.

Long-term climate trends and la niña

The recurrence of la niña raises questions about long-term climate patterns. Despite the warming trend associated with climate change, la niña has been more prevalent than its counterpart, el niño, over the past 15 years. This trend underscores the intricate interplay between natural climate variability and human-induced climate change.

La niña and el niño are phases of the el niño-southern oscillation (enso), a periodic fluctuation in sea surface temperatures and atmospheric pressure over the equatorial pacific. While el niño tends to raise global temperatures, la niña often has a cooling effect. The increased frequency of la niña events in recent years may be partially attributed to decadal oscillations and other long-term climate patterns that influence the enso cycle.

Future projections and climate research

Scientists continue to monitor and study la niña to improve prediction models and understand its broader implications. The evolving nature of climate systems means that continuous research is essential to anticipate and mitigate the impacts of such phenomena. Advanced climate models and increased observational data are crucial for enhancing the accuracy of these forecasts.

Researchers are particularly focused on understanding how climate change might alter the behavior and impacts of la niña and el niño events. Some studies suggest that global warming could lead to more frequent and intense el niño events, while others indicate a potential shift toward more prolonged la niña conditions. Understanding these dynamics is vital for developing effective adaptation and mitigation strategies.

As we prepare for la niña's arrival, understanding its potential impacts and staying informed through reliable sources like the noaa will be crucial. This knowledge helps communities worldwide to better prepare for and adapt to the dynamic changes in our climate.