New Study Suggests Dark Comets May Have Brought Water to Earth

New research suggests that dark comets, a type of near-Earth object, may have played a crucial role in delivering water to Earth.

These mysterious objects, which combine characteristics of both asteroids and comets, contain subsurface ice and likely originated from the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. This revelation offers new insights into the origins of Earth’s water and the dynamic processes within our solar system.

Origins and Characteristics of Dark Comets

Dark comets, which may constitute up to 60% of near-Earth objects, exhibit behaviors similar to both asteroids and comets. Unlike typical comets, they do not have a visible coma or tail but do show non-gravitational acceleration due to outgassing of subsurface ice. This outgassing, while not visible, affects their orbital trajectories.

The concept of dark comets emerged from studies that found objects with comet-like accelerations but without visible signs of outgassing. “We think these objects came from the inner and/or outer main asteroid belt, and the implication of that is that this is another mechanism for getting some ice into the inner solar system,” said Aster Taylor, a University of Michigan graduate student and lead author of the study.

The research indicates that these dark comets likely originated from the inner region of the asteroid belt. By using dynamical modeling and computer simulations, Taylor’s team was able to replicate the orbits of these comets, showing that they could be transported to near-Earth space. This modeling involved creating trajectories over 100,000 years, which helped identify the likely sources of these objects. Their findings suggest that these comets come from a mix of inner and outer main asteroid belt objects, underscoring the diversity of bodies in our solar system.

Potential Pathways for Water Delivery to Earth

One of the significant implications of this research is the potential role of dark comets in delivering water to Earth. The presence of subsurface ice within these objects suggests that they could have contributed to Earth’s water supply through impacts.

This idea supports the theory that water on Earth may have been delivered by icy bodies from the outer regions of the solar system. “We don’t know if these dark comets delivered water to Earth. We can’t say that. But we can say that there is still debate over how exactly the Earth’s water got here,” Taylor explained.

This research adds a new dimension to the ongoing debate about the origins of Earth’s water, which includes various hypotheses such as delivery by traditional comets and water-rich asteroids. The study’s findings provide a potential new source of water-bearing bodies, suggesting that dark comets could have been significant contributors. These comets, originating from both the inner and outer asteroid belts, could have brought water to Earth over millions of years, potentially playing a crucial role in shaping our planet’s hydrosphere.

The Science Behind Dark Comets

Dark comets are intriguing because they combine characteristics of both asteroids and comets. Asteroids are typically rocky bodies that orbit closer to the Sun within the “ice line,” where any ice they might have contained would have sublimated due to solar heat.

Comets, on the other hand, are icy bodies that exhibit a coma or a tail when their ice sublimates. Dark comets do not show these visible signs but do exhibit non-gravitational accelerations similar to those seen in comets. This unique combination suggests that dark comets have significant subsurface ice that sublimates and causes these accelerations.

Taylor and colleagues’ study estimates that between 0.5% and 60% of all near-Earth objects could be dark comets. This wide range indicates that while they are a notable fraction of NEOs, there is still much uncertainty about their exact prevalence. Their findings imply that asteroids in the main asteroid belt contain more ice than previously thought. “There may be more ice in the inner main belt than we thought. There may be more objects like this out there. This could be a significant fraction of the nearest population. We don’t really know, but we have many more questions because of these findings,” Taylor noted.

Implications for the Study of Near-earth Objects

The findings about dark comets have broader implications for the study of near-Earth objects (NEOs). Understanding the composition and behavior of these objects is crucial for planetary defense and the study of the solar system’s evolution. Dark comets, with their combination of rocky and icy characteristics, represent a unique class of NEOs that could provide valuable information about the distribution of water and other volatiles in the solar system.

The study suggests that dark comets are continuously replenished from the asteroid belt, maintaining a stable population in near-Earth space. This dynamic process indicates that the asteroid belt contains more ice than previously thought, challenging existing models of the solar system’s structure. “There may be more ice in the inner main belt than we thought. There may be more objects like this out there. This could be a significant fraction of the nearest population,” Taylor noted.

