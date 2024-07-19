Skywatchers Delight: July’s Full Buck Moon to Shine Brightly This Weekend

July’s full buck moon will appear this weekend, specifically early Sunday morning, offering skywatchers an excellent opportunity to observe it in warm weather.

The latter half of July is typically the hottest period of the year in the United States, with most locations in the Lower 48 experiencing their hottest days between July 15-31, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

This warm weather makes it an ideal time for skywatchers to enjoy the celestial display without the discomfort of colder temperatures.

Timing and Visibility of the Buck Moon

The buck moon will reach its fullest at 6:17 a.m. EDT on Sunday, July 21. Although it will be below the horizon at that time, it will still appear nearly full on both Saturday and Sunday nights, providing ample viewing opportunities.

This visibility over the weekend allows enthusiasts to plan gatherings or solo observations without the constraints of weekday commitments.

The brightness and size of the full moon during this time can make for a stunning sight against the backdrop of a clear summer night sky.

Origins and Meaning of the ‘Buck Moon’

The term “buck moon” originates from the time of year when male deer, or bucks, are in full antler growth after shedding their previous set in the spring.

This period marks a significant phase in the life cycle of deer, which was crucial for the subsistence and cultural practices of many Native American tribes.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac explains, “Bucks shed and regrow their antlers each year, producing a larger and more impressive set as the years go by.” This natural phenomenon has long been observed and recorded in various cultures, leading to the naming of the July full moon.

Cultural and Historical Significance of Moon Names

The name “buck moon” is deeply rooted in the traditions of Native American, Colonial American, and European cultures. These names often reflect natural events or phenomena occurring at that time of year.

For millennia, people across the world, including Native Americans in the eastern and central USA, named the months after nature’s cues. These names are easy to remember because people assigned them based on what was then happening in the natural world.

Such cultural practices highlight the connection between human societies and their natural environments, emphasizing the importance of seasonal changes in agricultural and hunting activities.

Additional Names for July’s Full Moon

In addition to the buck moon, July’s full moon is known by several other names that reflect different cultural observations and seasonal activities. One such name is the “thunder moon,” attributed to the frequent thunderstorms that occur during early summer. Another name is the “hay moon,” derived from the traditional hay harvesting season in July.

NASA’s Gordon Johnston and Earthsky.com also mention names such as the berry moon, the halfway summer moon, and the salmon moon. These names, derived from various cultural and natural observations, highlight the diverse ways in which different societies relate to the lunar calendar and the natural world around them. Each name tells a story about the time of year and the activities or natural phenomena that were significant to the people who coined them.

Anticipating the Sturgeon Supermoon in August

Next month’s full moon, known as the sturgeon moon, will be the first of four supermoons this year. A supermoon occurs when the moon’s orbit brings it closer to Earth, making it appear approximately 7% larger and 15% brighter than a typical full moon.

This cosmic event provides an extraordinary sight for stargazers and emphasizes the ever-fascinating dynamics of our moon’s relationship with Earth.

The sturgeon moon, named after the large fish commonly caught in August, continues the tradition of naming full moons based on seasonal activities and natural phenomena. This supermoon promises to be a highlight of the year for astronomical observations, offering an enhanced view of the lunar surface.

Got a reaction? Share your thoughts in the comments

Enjoyed this article? Subscribe to our free newsletter for engaging stories, exclusive content, and the latest news.